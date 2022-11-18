UMATILLA — The Umatilla High School football team received statewide recognition for its performance on and off the field this season.
The Oregon School Activities Association named the Vikings the 2A team of the month for October.
The Vikings will receive a commemorative trophy, and Les Schwab Tires will donate $100 to the team’s program.
“It’s super cool,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “They are really honored to receive it. They are humbled and super proud.”
Teams are chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
The Vikings finished 5-1 in the Blue Mountain Conference and 8-3 overall.
Umatilla beat Nestucca in the first round of the 2A playoffs, then fell to top-ranked Oakland 32-14 in the quarterfinals.
It was the first time the Vikings had reached the playoffs, and the quarterfinals, since 2008
In the classroom, the Vikings had a combined GPA of better than 3.5 during the fall quarter.
Now that the football season is over, the Vikings are turning their efforts to fundraising and helping out in the community. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Vikings are helping paint the interior of the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce building.
When Sipe took over the football program in the fall, he had several ideas for the team, but the $102 in the team fund prevented him from moving forward.
“It was shocking,” he said. “I was literally starting from scratch. We have tons of ideas coming up. The younger guys have bought in and are looking for ways to help. The kids are working hard and the community is backing them. Just a great situation.”
Sports writer
Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.
