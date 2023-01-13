Umatilla quarterback Kaden Salamanca (7) looks for a receiver after faking a handoff to Javier Jaime Jr. (5) against Stanfield on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Umatilla. The Vikings have asked the Oregon School Activities Association to play another year at the 2A level.
WILSONVILLE — After a successful football season in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, the Umatilla Vikings have asked the Oregon School Activities Association to allow them to play at least one more year at the 2A level.
“It was a great opportunity for us to play at the 2A level last year,” Umatilla Athletic Director Scott Bow said. “Playing nine-man helped with our numbers, and helped give us a chance to grow our numbers and get opportunities for our (junior varsity) kids. It’s good travel and good competition.”
Under the current rules, the OSAA Ad-Hoc Committee allows teams to play down for one year. There is a push to make that two years. Other football teams asking for another year to play down are Ontario and Powder Valley.
The committee took testimony from schools on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will meet again before making its recommendations to the OSAA Executive Board in February.
“They are still talking what-ifs right now,” Bow said. “They have another meeting coming up. For us, I would like to see a two-year change. When it comes to scheduling, it makes it easier.”
The Vikings finished 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the BMC. They lost a 20-12 game to Heppner that decided the conference champion.
Umatilla beat Nestucca 24-23 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, then lost 32-14 to Oakland in the state quarterfinals.
The Vikings will lose 10 seniors off the 2022 team, including quarterback Kaden Salamanca, wide receiver Emilio Jaimez, and two-way lineman Jose Medina.
“That was great to see,” Bow said of the team’s success. “They had a chance to play for a league title for the first time in 30 some years. The whole town was behind them.”
