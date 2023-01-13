Umatilla v Stanfield football
Buy Now

Umatilla quarterback Kaden Salamanca (7) looks for a receiver after faking a handoff to Javier Jaime Jr. (5) against Stanfield on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Umatilla. The Vikings have asked the Oregon School Activities Association to play another year at the 2A level.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

WILSONVILLE — After a successful football season in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, the Umatilla Vikings have asked the Oregon School Activities Association to allow them to play at least one more year at the 2A level.

“It was a great opportunity for us to play at the 2A level last year,” Umatilla Athletic Director Scott Bow said. “Playing nine-man helped with our numbers, and helped give us a chance to grow our numbers and get opportunities for our (junior varsity) kids. It’s good travel and good competition.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.