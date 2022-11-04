Umatilla’s Miguel Barreto Ramirez (74) and Alexzander Valdez III (60) move in on Clatskanie quarterback Ayden Boursaw (1) during their game on Oct. 14, 2022, in Clatskanie. The Vikings will open the 2A state playoffs Saturday, Nov. 5, at Nestucca.
CLOVERDALE — The Nestucca Bobcats are excited to host their first home 2A state playoff game in more than 10 years. Playing the Umatilla Vikings on Saturday, Nov. 5, is a different story.
“They are big, physical and they have some speed,” Nestucca coach Jeff Schiewe said. “We are outsized. This is our first time playing them in the 20 years I have been down here. We have played Heppner in the past. It’s nice to be at home. We have a new turf field and the players are excited.”
The Bobcats (6-2) won the Special District 1 title and enter the game on a three-game win streak.
“We are just going off of film, but they seem to be pretty quick and they have talented kids,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “We don’t 100% know what they have, just preparing with what film we have and going from there.”
The Vikings (7-2) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. That year, they beat Colton in the first round and lost to Gold Beach in the quarterfinals.
“I think it’s unfortunate we didn’t get the home game, but we are going to take whatever we get,” Sipe said. “I told them if we are going to do well, we are going to have to be road warriors. They want to get on the bus and get going.”
While the teams have not faced each other in recent memory, they have a common opponent this season in Gaston, which plays in SD1.
Umatilla beat the Greyhounds 46-6, while Nestucca lost to Gaston 20-14.
Schiewe said his team tries to run a balanced offense, but the Bobcats lean a little heavy on the run side with senior Cody Hagerty leading the way.
“He has been our lead back and helped us to the league title,” Schiewe said. “We throw some too, it just just depends on the game.”
Defensively, the Bobcats have allowed just 118 points in eight games, but will be challenged by the Vikings, who are averaging 40 points a game.
The Vikings have done well this season with quarterback Kaden Salamanca at the helm. The crafty senior can launch the ball downfield or take off running. He ran for 127 yards in a loss to Heppner last week.
“Kaden’s been able to be very versatile,” Sipe said. “We have been able to let him carry us. We are going to do that again, for sure.”
Umatilla will be missing receiver Emilio Jaimez with a knee strain, but welcome receiver Ayden Bounxaysana back after he missed two games with an injury.
“Emilio has some offensive firepower,” Sipe said. “Good thing we are getting Ayden back.”
Sipe said his team has treated this week of practice like it did preparing for Heppner last week in a battle for the Blue Mountain Conference title.
“They are very attentive in practice,” Sipe said, “wanting to learn what our perspective is and what we are going to be doing.”
