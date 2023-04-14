UMATILLA — The Umatilla softball team will host its fourth annual Strike Out Cancer game Tuesday, April 18, against Riverside. But unlike past years, this year’s game hits a little closer to home.
Vikings pitching coach Jordan Bennett, who is in her fifth year with the team, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian carcinoma on Feb. 20.
“Never in a million years did I figure I would be honored at a game,” said Bennett, who turned 31 on April 10. “I feel honored they would wear teal for me. Some of the girls have been wearing teal ribbons in their hair. They have been doing so much for me.”
While the annual game has been a fundraiser in the past for the local group Sisters Influencing Survivorship, this year’s game will benefit Bennett.
The Vikings will wear teal shirts this year, while Riverside will wear pink.
“I’m proud of what we do with it,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said of the game. “I obviously would much rather that I wasn’t adding teal this year because I would much rather have my coach and friend with me in the dugout.”
There will be auction items at the game, and a raffle for four tickets to an Oregon State University football game.
The game generally raises $400 to $500 each year, but Olson is hoping that amount is a little more this time around.
The diagnosis and treatment
Bennett said she went to the emergency room on Feb. 9 because she wasn’t feeling well. There, they discovered a 17-centimeter cyst on her ovary. She had surgery Feb. 10.
Bennett’s dad, Brian, called Olson to let him know.
“When it’s her phone calling on a Friday, that’s normal,” Olson said. “But it wasn’t her voice. The tough one was two weeks later with the diagnosis. I’m not one to not have words, but you just don’t know what to say.”
After receiving the diagnosis, Bennett said she got a second opinion at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. The result was the same — stage 3 ovarian carcinoma with sarcoma cells.
Bennett is receiving treatment at Good Shepherd in Hermiston, with Dr. Stephen Iacoboni in charge of her care.
“I appreciate him being in Hermiston,” Bennett said. “He saw there was a need for good cancer treatment in rural Eastern Oregon. It made sense to do my treatment here so I can still work with the softball team and go back to work part time.”
Bennett teaches third grade at McNary Heights Elementary School in Umatilla, and went to the school on April 10 to have birthday cookies with her class.
“They have had the same substitute teacher (Sarah Silvani) in my room since I had surgery,” Bennett said. “I appreciate that.”
Bennett has had four rounds of chemotherapy and has lost her long brown hair. She said her first round was pretty rough, but said she had no side effects after her third round.
“My numbers are looking good and my doctors are really pleased,” Bennett said. “I feel I am getting the best care in the world at Good Shepherd.”
The treatment regimen has been a roller coaster for Bennett, who is a planner.
“I like to plan two weeks ahead,” she said. “Because my case is so abnormal, he changes things. I have had a hard time with that.”
Bennett’s parents, Brian and Debby, live in Vancouver, Washington, and have been extremely helpful. Her dad has parked his travel trailer in her driveway, and is available to help however he can.
“My fiance (Chuck Young) is currently out of the state for work, but my dad would have been here regardless,” Bennett said. “After surgery, he was the one setting the alarms so I could take my meds. He has been cooking for me and taking me to my appointments. My mom has been over a couple of times, and she’d like to be here more, but can’t because of her job. We have been able to go there (Vancouver) a couple of times.”
The game she loves
In addition to coaching with the Vikings, Bennett also offers private pitching lessons. Both have been limited since she was diagnosed.
“I definitely miss being in the dirt,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t have the energy to be out here. If I can show up for a few innings of a game, it means the world to me.”
A 2010 graduate of Prairie High School, Bennett earned All-Greater St. Helens League honors as a junior and led the Falcons to a fourth-place finish at the 2009 state softball tournament.
She broke her ankle playing in China as part of a Washington Cultural Exchange team during December of her senior year and did not get to play in the spring.
“There were girls from all over Washington on the team,” Bennett said. “When got the letter for the invite, I thought it wasn’t real. I was able to raise the money to go. After I got hurt, I was thankful Blue Mountain took me. I was still in a boot when I had my tryout.”
She played two seasons at Blue Mountain Community College, where she was named top pitcher, and two more seasons at Northwest Christian University — now Bushnell University.
