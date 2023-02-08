Umatilla’s Justice Zamudio hauls in a pass while fending off a trio of Stanfield defenders Oct. 20, 2022, in Umatilla. The Vikings will move back to the 3A level for football this fall after one year in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference.
UMATILLA — The Umatilla Vikings' stay in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference will be a one-year option.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Committee approved Umatilla's return to the 3A level for football. The Vikings will compete in the Eastern Oregon League with Vale, Burns, Nyssa and McLoughlin.
Ontario, which played in the GOL this past fall, will move back to 4A for all sports.
Umatilla asked the OSAA on Jan. 11 to allow the school to play at least one more year at the 2A level.
Under the rules, the OSAA Ad-Hoc Committee allows teams to play down for one year.
The Ad-Hoc Committee took testimony from schools on Jan. 11, and its recommendation to the OSAA Executive Board on Feb. 6 was to have Umatilla return to the 3A level.
Umatilla Athletic Director Scott Bow said the OSAA's reason for the move was based on criteria.
“Winning a playoff game, that was a primary one,” Bow said. “That shows you are able to go back. We are technically a 3A school, I get it. Our goal is to compete at whatever level we are eligible for.”
Bow now is going back to the drawing board for five nonleague games.
“Most teams we played last year were nine-man,” he said. “Schedules change and our bye week changes, causing concerns we are trying to figure out.”
Vikings coach Kyle Sipe said he has mixed feelings about the announcement.
“We thought we would have a couple of years, but I think the OSAA looked at our success,” Sipe said. “I feel we will be able to compete. We welcome the challenge with open arms. I don’t mind trips to Nyssa and Vale, but Burns, not so much. Distance of travel is not an excuse. We get on the road and put on our snow tires. We are looking for bus drivers.”
The Vikings finished 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the BMC. They lost a 20-12 game to Heppner that decided the conference champion.
Umatilla beat Nestucca 24-23 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, then lost 32-14 to Oakland in the state quarterfinals.
The Vikings will lose 10 seniors off the 2022 team, including quarterback Kaden Salamanca, wide receiver Emilio Jaimez and two-way lineman Jose Medina.
The cupboard is not bare for the Vikings, who return linebacker/tight end Justus Zamudio, two-way linemen Luis Mendoza and Alex Valdez. Tristan Trujillo, a 5-foot-10, 135-pound sophomore this past fall, will vie for the quarterback job.
“I see them in the hall every day,” Sipe said. “They give me a high five and I tell them they need to get in the weight room.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.