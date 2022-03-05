COOS BAY — For the fourth time this season, Umatilla took the court against Vale. For the first time, the Vikings came off the court with the win.
Ulises Armenta led the way with 20 points, and Oscar Campos hit two key free throws with 6 seconds left in the game as Umatilla finally got the better of Eastern Oregon League champion Vale 50-47 on Saturday, March 5, in the fourth-place game of the 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School.
“We’ve won three of the four quarters every time we have played them,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “This time we lost the fourth quarter, but still had enough to get the win. Vale is a tough team and they are constant fighters. To be able to walk away with the win was pretty good.”
The fourth-place trophy is the first one the Vikings (18-10) have won at state since placing sixth at the 2A tournament in 2001.
“They’ve worked hard all year,” Bow said of his team. “That is the great thing about this time of year, it comes down to who can pull it all together. The fact they could get one (trophy) this year, is special. I’m glad they brought the energy this morning.”
Umatilla led 43-32 at the end of the third quarter, but Vale quickly turned the tables.
John Wolf hit a pair of jumpers in the first minute of the quarter to make it 43-36, and three free throws by Tanner Steele pulled Vale within 43-39.
Diesel Johnson drained a 3-pointer with 5:04 to play as Vale cut the deficit to one point, 43-42.
A free throw by Umatilla’s Edwin Ortiz made it 44-42, but a Charlie Lamb basket tied the score with 4:33 to play.
A three-point play by Johnson gave Vale its first least since 3-2 in the first quarter, but Armenta used a three-point play of his own for a 47-47 ballgame with 3:32 to play.
Campos converted 1 of 2 free throws with 2:21 to play as the Vikings took back the lead. Neither team would score again until there were 6 seconds left on the clock.
Umatilla called a timeout with 9 seconds remaining, and Bow reminded his team that defense had been its strength all season.
After the timeout, Campos stole the ball from Johnson, but was quickly fouled by Colten Stepleton with 6 seconds left in the game.
Campos, who was 2 of 8 from the free-throw line during the game before stepping up to the stripe, calmly sank both free throws for a 50-47 lead.
Stepleton launched a 3-pointer with 1 second left, but was off the mark.
“I told the boys defense had been our bread and butter all year,” Bow said. “Vale hit some tough shots in the fourth, but it panned out the way it should have.”
Umatilla led 19-10 after the first quarter, and 34-24 at the the half.
Campos added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Vikings, while Kaden Salamanaca chipped in eight points and two steals. Umatilla had 12 steals on the day.
“Ulises and Oscar are our two first-team all-league players,” Bow said. “They stepped up and got it done. I’m proud of all of them.”
Johnson led Vale (22-7) with 13 points and five rebounds, while Steele added 10 points.
1A state tournament
NORTH DOUGLAS 62, NIXYAAWII 48 — Baron Moses poured in a game-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles fell to the Warriors in the fourth-place game at Baker High School.
North Douglas (21-8) led from start to finish, taking a 21-9 lead after the first quarter, and 31-18 at the half.
The two teams played even in the second half, but the Golden Eagles could not erase the deficit.
Coyote Jackson added 11 points and five rebounds for Nixyaawii, while Dylan Abrahamson had nine points.
The Warriors, whose biggest lead was 28 points in the fourth quarter, got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Ray Gerrard. Keagan Mast added 13 points, while William Duncan chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.
Nixyaawii had 14 steals on the day — six by Abrahamson — which it turned into 17 points.
