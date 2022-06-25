UMATILLA — Fifteen of Umatilla’s 25 softball players earned Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete honors for the 2021-22 school year.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association annually honors student-athletes who have completed a full school year with a 3.5 or better grade point average.
“We were really happy to be able to maintain that (GPA), considering how frequently we were in action,” Vikings coach Erick Olson said. “Between the two programs we had 46 games.”
The Vikings, including manager Luis Ortega-Cadenas, finished the season with a cumulative GPA of 3.4936.
The players will get a certificate for their accomplishment.
“It’s an opportunity that can be meaningful on a resumé, especially on college applications,” Olson said.
The softball team also earned Oregon School Activities Association academic honors and earned Umatilla OSAA Cup points for the year.
The NFCA honored the following players: seniors Danica Hartsteen, Nancy Jaimes, Thalia Trujillo and Kyleigh Wheeler; juniors Piper Dilley, Ryleigh Freel and Meeka Holmes; sophomores Braelyn Cragun, Mischa Hill and Maddisyn Rico; and freshmen Mayeli Cardenas, Ciralynn Larsen, Jaily Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Esperansa Rodriguez-Ruiz and Kaylonni Schafer-Cranston.
