The Umatilla softball team earned a spot on the Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete honors list for the 2022-23 school year. Team members front row from left are Maddisyn Rico, Piper Dilley, Kaylonni Schaefer, Braelyn Cragun, Mayeli Cardenas, Beatrice Monreal, Sara Wilson and Meeka Holmes. Back row from left — assistant coach Mykel Liebe, Evelyne Avitia, Jaily Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Meghan Owens, manager Luis Ortiz-Cardenas, Drew Atchley and Libby Hartley.

UMATILLA — The Umatilla softball program earned a spot on the Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete honors list for the 2022-23 school year.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Easton partner to recognize scholar-athletes and their teams annually. With a cumulative 3.303 unweighted GPA, the Vikings finished in the Top 40 in the nation for the second consecutive year.

