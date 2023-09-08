The Umatilla softball team earned a spot on the Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete honors list for the 2022-23 school year. Team members front row from left are Maddisyn Rico, Piper Dilley, Kaylonni Schaefer, Braelyn Cragun, Mayeli Cardenas, Beatrice Monreal, Sara Wilson and Meeka Holmes. Back row from left — assistant coach Mykel Liebe, Evelyne Avitia, Jaily Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Meghan Owens, manager Luis Ortiz-Cardenas, Drew Atchley and Libby Hartley.
Umatilla School District District/Contributed Photo
UMATILLA — The Umatilla softball program earned a spot on the Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete honors list for the 2022-23 school year.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Easton partner to recognize scholar-athletes and their teams annually. With a cumulative 3.303 unweighted GPA, the Vikings finished in the Top 40 in the nation for the second consecutive year.
“It is a cheesy cliche, but student comes before athlete when we talk about the members of our Viking softball family,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said in a news release. “The spring season can pull our young ladies in a million different directions, and that they buy into our focus on being successful in the classroom translates to our continuing growth on the diamond.”
The Vikings had 11 players earn a spot on the list by maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The list consists of 2023 graduates Evelyne Avitia and Meeka Holmes, and returning players Ciralynn Larsen, Meghan Owens, Maddisyn Rico, Jaily Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Esperanza Rodriguez-Ruiz, Addie Sanders, Haidyn Thompson, Sara Wilson and manager Luis Ortiz-Cardenas.
“I think it shows that we don’t just strive to be good at our sport, we strive to be good at a lot of things and we have a passion for more than just softball,” Rico said.
