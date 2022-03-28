Umatilla's Meeka Holmes crushes a fastball to deep center field Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, knocking in three runs against Molalla at the Seaside Softball Tournament. Holmes got a triple with the blast and puts her team up 6-0 in the first inning.
Viking senior outfielder Kyleigh Wheeler upends Molalla catcher Jade Phillips as she attempts to score late in the game Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Seaside Softball Tournament, Seaside. Phillips held onto the ball after the collision, tagging Wheeler out at the plate. Molalla held on to beat Umatilla 15-11.
Umatilla's Libby Hartley slides head first into third base in anticipation of a close play Saturday, March 26, 2022, against Molalla at the Seaside Softball Tournament. Hartley played a tremendous game against the Indians, going three for three at the plate and scoring two runs. The Vikings lost the game 15-11.
Viking shortstop Maddisyn Rico fires the ball to first base Saturday, March 26, 2022, after making a key defensive stop late in the game against Molalla at the Seaside Softball tournament in Seaside. Rico scored twice and hit a double against the Indians.
Umatilla catcher Thalia Trujillo slides under the tag of the Molalla third baseman and gets into scoring position for the Vikings late in the game Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Seaside Softball Tournament.
Umatilla right-hander Piper Dilley delivers a pitch Saturday, March 26, 2022, against Molalla at the Seaside Softball Tournament, Seaside. Dilley struggled a little with control early in the game. Umatilla's defense didn't help Dilley's cause much, as players committed a torrent of errors that contributed to Molalla's huge 12 run second inning rally. The Vikings lost to the Indians 15-11.
