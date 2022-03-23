UMATILLA — Coming off their fourth-place finish at the 3A state basketball tournament, the Umatilla Vikings had two players selected to the 3A all-state team.
Senior Oscar Campos was selected to the third team by the state coaches, while senior Ulises Armenta was named to the honorable mention team.
Both players were named to the 3A all-tournament team, and both were first-team picks for the Eastern Oregon League.
Campos led the Vikings (18-10) with 12 points a game, along with 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.8 assists.
“Oscar is one of the hardest working kids I have had a chance to coach,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “He brought his energy and enthusiasm every time he walked on the floor. He is the true definition of practice like you play, as he has no off switch. His ability to always guard bigger players and work himself into our leading scorer, rebounder and in steals. This (all-state honor) is another example of the effort this guy gave me everyday.”
Armenta averaged 11.2 points, 4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals a game.
“Ulises’ ability to be able to shoot the 3 ball, yet able to get to the rim, made him one of the hardest guys to match up against,” Bow said. “With his ability to play inside out, we were able to run different sets for him, giving him an opportunity to either pull defenders out or use his size to stay inside. His ability to score in 1-on-1 situations made him a tough guy to leave alone with just single coverage.”
