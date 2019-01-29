The Valentine's Massacre competition is coming to Umatilla's Big River Golf course.
Signups come with a warning: "We are setting up the course as difficult as possible. This tournament is not for the faint of heart."
Handicaps will be used for the 18-hole stroke play. Entry fees are $25 for annual course members, and $35 for non-members.
Big River encourages participants to list teams they'd like to play with when registering. If players do not have a team, they will be matched with other individuals. Individual scores will be used.
The deadline for signups is Wednesday, Feb. 6. Email or call Big River to register at 541-922-3006, or megan@golfbigriver.com.
The competition tees off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.