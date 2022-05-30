HEPPNER — Life moved pretty fast for Hannah Finch during the week of May 16.
The Heppner senior signed a letter of intent to run at Vanguard University on Monday, and on Friday, she won the 2A state 800-meter title in a school record time of 2 minutes, 24.52 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene.
“I’m still trying to process it all,” she said. “I came into high school thinking I was a sprinter. If you told me I would be winning a state title in the 800, it was something I didn't think I would do. Cross-country has prepared me for long distances.”
Finch had her fair share of success in the 800 during the season, but the 400 was her signature event.
“At the beginning of the year, my main focus was the 400, and I wasn’t even thinking about the 800,” she said. “When I first broke the (800) record, I wasn’t even concerned about that. I got close in the 400. I ran a 1:01.20 and the school record is a 1:00.30. I was disqualified at district for a false start. It was very disheartening, but it opened the door to the 800. It was a blessing in disguise.”
Finch broke Madelyn Nichols’ school record of 2:25.90 in the 800 on May 13 with a time of 2:25.64, then bettered her own time at state.
“I have been so focused on the 400, but maybe now I will be in the running for the 800,” Finch said.
Her times from last year caught the attention of the coaches at Vanguard.
“I wasn’t exactly recruited,” she said. “I was getting some emails from them, and I sent in a recruiting form. I went down to visit in February. I am a preferred walk-on, but I will have the chance to get into the scholarship zone.”
Vanguard University, a private Christian university in Costa Mesa, California.
The Lions compete at the NAIA level. The women’s track team won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in April.
“I would hope to compete right away,” Finch said. “The whole college thing is something I am feeling it out as I go along. I’m not sure if I will run cross-country. I’m still talking to the coach about that. I am thinking about being a heptathlete. It will be nice to try different things I haven’t gotten to do here.”
Finch also played basketball for the Mustangs, filling out her three sports seasons.
The good small-town life
Going to a small school affords students the opportunity to participate in many sports and other school activities. Finch immersed herself into whatever she could fit into her schedule.
“It’s so nice living in Heppner,” she said. “There are a few downsides to going to a small school, but you get to do a lot of things. I'm in the drama club. I helped write the play this year and direct it. That’s something you only get to do in a small school. This year’s play is an adaptation of Gravity Falls (Disney show). I get to play the villain (Bill).”
She’s also involved in the Technology Student Association (TSA) program. She is the Oregon president after serving as vice president for two years.
“It involves anything tech wise,” she said. “Things you can build, and some art things.”
Finch is going to Grapevine, Texas from June 26-July 1 for the National TSA Conference. This year’s theme is “Discover Your Journey.”
“I am doing a music production down there,” she said. “I wrote a 2-3 minute song. You record it and turn it in and the judges go over it. I didn’t use any real instruments in the song. I was going for a more digital feel. It was definitely a challenge to learn all that with a computer.”
Finch taught herself to play the piano in the seventh grade. She also plays the saxophone, flute, viola, drums, guitar and the big xylophone.
All of that plays into her major.
“I am going to school to study writing and music,” she said. “I want to write scripts and music for films and video games. My major is kind of risky.”
