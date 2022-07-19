PENDLETON — When Murillo Varela was a young boy growing up in Brazil, he and his friends would take a woman’s nylon stocking, fill it full of rags, shape it and use it as a soccer ball.
“It was a pretty decent way to play,” Varela said. “We were a family of eight kids — four boys and four girls. The economical situation in Brazil was extreme hardship and those things cost money. At that time there was no money to buy a proper soccer ball.”
Varela, 65, has plenty of experience to draw from as he takes over the Pendleton girls soccer program.
“I am very excited,” he said. “A new coach, a new league. I am really happy we have a new league with Ontario and La Grande. When I coached at Madras, Mac-Hi, Ontario and La Grande were our biggest enemies. I am sure they are different now.”
Varela replaces Kiana Rickman, who stepped down in the spring because her husband, Nate, was accepted into a physical therapy school.
Varela started coaching in the Pendleton School District last year as an assistant with the boys teams. When he heard the girls team coaching job had opened up, he applied.
He began his coaching career in Madras in 1994, and stayed until 1999 when he got a job with the airlines and he didn’t have time to coach any more.
He later coached a couple of years with the Madras girls program, but that was the end of his coaching career until he moved to Pendleton.
“Work things changed drastically,” Varela said. “I accepted early retirement. Now I can do the things I like the most and that is coaching soccer.”
Helping Varela this season will be Ty Burchard, who is heading into his eighth year with the Bucks, and first-time assistant Susana Argueta.
“It will be big shoes to fill because they were so good,” Varela said of last year’s team that went to the 5A state playoffs. “Luckily, only three girls graduated. Right now, we have 34 girls, including the incoming freshmen. We will have a varsity team, a JV and maybe a JV 2 team. I have had a summer program on Tuesday and Thursday, but I’ve only had 12 girls. Some of them have jobs and family obligations.”
Living and breathing soccer
Varela was born and raised in Brazil and played soccer during physical education class at school.
When he was 14, he got an opportunity to go to boarding school in another state.
“Boarding schools, depending on what kind, can be hard to get in with placement,” he said. “There aren’t that many vacancies. I was lucky when I applied. As soon as I got to the school, they had options of activities and one of them was soccer. The soccer programs were very competitive. That’s when I got really involved playing.”
The level of play was beyond the typical high school soccer.
“We played at a high level even though we were young,” he said. “There were thousands of schools competing at a high level. It was like a factory for the players going to professional teams.”
Varela never went pro, but when he was 21, he went to Israel to further his education. He played soccer there for another four years.
“After I got to Israel, I started playing on a regional team,” he said. “My travel and time outside of Brazil was a lot. I kind of lost track of time.”
When he was through with school and soccer in Israel, Varela came to the United States, where he has been ever since.
“I go to Brazil very frequently,” he said. “I have perks from the airline I worked for. My mother (Maria) is 93 years old and I go visit her. I also have two sisters who live close to her. I went in January and March this year.”
His travel will be less during the soccer season, but for Varela it’s worth it for the sport he loves.
