Vertrees, Hagel earn MCC volleyball honors By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

HERMISTON — Hermiston senior outside hitter Grace Vertrees, and freshman libero Camryn Hagel, were named to the Mid-Columbia Conference honorable mention team for volleyball.

Vertrees, who recently signed to play for Blue Mountain Community College, finished the season with 129 kills, eight blocks, 87 digs and 30 service aces.

Hagel finished the season with 181 digs, served at 94 percent and had 23 service aces.

Kennewick's Autumn Larson was named the Player of the Year, while Morgan Schauble of Kamiakin was voted Coach of the Year by her peers.

MCC swimming

Hermiston sophomore Lily Teegarden was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference second team in the 50 freestyle and the honorable mention team in the 100 butterfly.

Teegarden was the only Hermiston swimmer to earn all-conference honors.

Richland senior Bryn McGinnis was named the Swimmer of the Year, while Richland sophomore Isabella Zumini was named the Diver of the Year.

Coach of the Year honors went to Trine Tippett of Kennewick and Nancy Rose of Walla Walla for swimming, and Hanford's Mitch Piper for diving.

IMC boys soccer

Pendleton sophomore midfielder Renee Ortega Cruz was named to the Intermountain Conference second team.

Ortega Cruz scored five goals for the Bucks, who finished 2-8 in IMC play and 3-12 overall.

The Bucks also had juniors Simon Johnson, Parker Feller and Esteban Gomez named to the honorable mention team.

Ridgeview junior midfielder Kevin Mendez Ochoa was named the IMC Player of the Year, while the Ravens' Jimmy Kim was named Coach of the Year.
