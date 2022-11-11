OAKLAND — Oakland is averaging 48 points a game, and the top-ranked Oakers are on an eight-game win streak, but the unknown that Umatilla brings to the field has coach Ben Lane battening down the hatches.
Oakland hosts Umatilla (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 2A state quarterfinals. The Vikings are trying to secure their first trip to the semifinals since 1976.
“They are tough,” Lane said of the Vikings. “For a No. 9 seed, they are not your typical No. 9 seed. They bring a lot to the table and give people problems. They have some big kids. We will have our hands full Saturday.”
The top-ranked Oakers are 9-1 overall and won the Valley Coast Conference title with a 6-0 record. Oakland hasn’t lost since dropping a 24-16 game at Weston-McEwen in Week 2.
“They are run first, and that’s what we are preparing for,” said Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe. “We are hoping to keep them between the tackles and not let them get outside. I can see that they (Oakers) are human, they are high school kids. If we have less turnover and less mistakes, we can beat them. By no means is this an unwinnable game for us.”
In the first round, the Oakers led 48-8 at the half and finished off Clatskanie 56-14. Cade Olds ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
“We love to run the ball,” Lane said. “We are a run-first team. There are no secrets.”
Olds, a senior captain, leads the teams with 1,001 rushing yards, while Gabe Williamson and Jacob Chenoweth each have around 600 yards, Brayden Webb has close to 500, and Silas Arscott has more than 300.
“We don’t get a lot of carries because our scores have been so lopsided the past eight games,” Lane said. “Everybody gets an opportunity.”
Sipe is hoping to keep the Oakers’ yards to a minimum.
“We’ve been practicing hard, wrapping up tackling and protecting the outside,” he said. “Three backs and their quarterback (Cole Collins) that are lightning fast. We have to catch up to them, then tackle them.”
One Umatilla player that stands out to Lane is quarterback Kaden Salamanca, who scored three touchdowns last week in the Vikings’ 24-23 win over Nestucca.
“When you watch film, he jumps out,” Lane said. “If you want to stop Umatilla, he’s the one you have to slow down. That’s your best chance for success.”
Sipe said Salamanca is ready for the challenge.
“Kaden is our most prepared kid,” he said. “He is excited for a chance to move further into the playoffs. He loves competition and he will be ready for them.”
Salamanca isn’t the only Viking that has caught Lane’s eye.
“They have some good skill kids,” he said. “No. 5 (Javier Jaime) and No. 84 (Justus Zamudio) are strong, and No. 11 (Ayden Bounxaysana) has stepped up with No. 1 (Emilio Jaimez) being out. Their line is big and active. They move well and they run a unique system on offense. They have bought in and they have confidence in it.”
Sipe is counting on his team’s size up front to help contain the Oakers.
“Hopefully, our size up front is a secret to success,” Sipe said. “They (Oakers) seem to get frustrated when they don’t make big plays.”
Nov. 12 will be the Vikings’ second road game during the playoffs, but it doesn’t seem to affect the players.
“They are having the time of their lives,” Sipe said. “It’s so fun to practice this time of year, and under the lights. When I told them Monday we had to turn on the lights, they were excited. We hope to continue that this trip.”
