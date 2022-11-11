Heppner v Umatilla football
Umatilla quarterback Kaden Salamanca runs the ball as Heppner defenders give chase on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Salamanca leads the Vikings going into their quarterfinal game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Oakland.

OAKLAND — Oakland is averaging 48 points a game, and the top-ranked Oakers are on an eight-game win streak, but the unknown that Umatilla brings to the field has coach Ben Lane battening down the hatches.

Oakland hosts Umatilla (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 2A state quarterfinals. The Vikings are trying to secure their first trip to the semifinals since 1976.

