STANFIELD — The Stanfield volleyball team etched a spot in school history on Saturday, Oct. 29, when they beat Nestucca 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
“It’s super exciting,” Stanfield senior Zuri Reeser said. “I have been wanting this since my freshman year. I’m super excited to move forward with my team.”
Stanfield (16-8) advances to the quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, where they will play Gaston at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
“The third time’s the charm,” said Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa, who has led his team to state in 2019, 2021 and this year. “It feels great to get the monkey off our back, and to do it at home. We have such great support, and it’s nice to pay it back.”
Ganvoa said the team’s strong schedule during the season helped get them to this point.
“The final eight of the state tournament was a goal,” he said. “It’s nice we can give everyone that experience.”
When the Tigers advanced to the 2A state playoffs in 2019, it was the first time since 1990 that they earned a state berth, and just the fourth time in school history. They never won a state match until Saturday.
Leading 2-0, the Tigers found themselves trailing in the third set to the Bobcats until they took the lead for good at 21-20 with a tip over a block by Mazie Reeser.
Another tip by Reeser landed on the line, and she followed that with a kill for a 23-20 Stanfield lead.
A missed serve by Kylee Jackson gave the Bobcats the ball, but Reeser got the ball right back for the Tigers with a powerful kill that likely left a skiff of leather on the court.
Nestucca pulled within 24-22, but the match ended when the Bobcats’ Kyla Hurliman sailed the ball out of play.
“That was the best we have played all year,” Nestucca coach Amy Gianella said. “They all gave 100%. I had never really heard of Stanfield or them (Reeser sisters) before this week. We really don’t play anyone past Portland. I’m excited to watch them next weekend and see how they do.”
The Tigers jumped out to a big lead to open the first set. Mykael Graham served the first four points, and Mazie Reeser served seven consecutive points for a 12-1 lead.
The Bobcats clawed their way back into the set, pulling within 19-18 as the Tigers committed eight unforced errors from the time they led 12-1.
Nestucca’s Hurliman served a string of eight points to get her team to 19-18, but teammate Chloe Love ended the rally when she put the ball in the net.
Zuri Reeser picked up the final two points for Stanfield with a kill and a tip into an empty hole on the court.
“We broke down after a while and lost focus,” Zuri Reeser said. “We had to make some adjustments to be successful.”
In the second set, Nestucca took an early lead, only to see the Tigers come back to take the lead for good at 9-8. Graham served four points for an 11-8 lead, and Mazie Reeser added six points, including three aces, for an 18-9 lead.
The Bobcats put a few points on the board to pull within 20-15, but Zuri Reeser served out the set, including three aces, and Jackson had the kill on set point.
“We have had those struggles staying focused with serve receive,” Ganvoa said. “I have to remind myself that other than three of the players, they have no playoff experience. That being said, we are moving in the right direction.”
Zuri Reeser finished with 15 kills, eight digs and nine assists, while Graham had 16 assists and five aces, Mazie Reeser seven kills and 10 digs, Jackson seven kills and 16 digs, and Lauren Putnam three kills.
WILLAMINA 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 2 — The host Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8 victory over the TigerScots in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
“I was proud of how we battled,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We ended up just a few plays short.”
Genna Robinson led led W-M (15-12) with 14 kills and 12 blocks, while Kylie Thornton had 17 assists and 11 digs, Addie Perkins 14 assists and 15 digs, Lirian Holden 20 digs, Lily Lindsey 13 digs and 11 kills, Luna Dennett six kills and eight blocks, and Delaynee Angell eight aces.
GASTON 3, HEPPNER 0 — The Greyhounds swept the visiting Mustangs 26-24, 25-11, 25-13 in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
“We started off strong, but just couldn’t carry the momentum into the next two sets,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “The girls were thrown off their game and couldn’t get past it. I am proud of their efforts and hard work this season.”
Dara Teeman led the Mustangs (15-13) with 16 assists and 11 digs, while Hallee Hisler had seven kills and two aces, Ava Gerry six kills, five digs and two aces, Morgan Cutsforth 10 digs and two kills, Hailey Wenberg 13 digs, and Katie Wilson eight digs.
CASCADE 3, PENDLETON 0 — The second-ranked Cougars punched their ticket to the 4A state quarterfinals with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 first-round win over the Bucks.
“Cascade is a solid team, they should do well at state,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “I am proud of the girls for the journey this season. From start to finish, we had tremendous growth and strides forward every single week.
Avery Krigbaum led the Bucks (10-10) with nine kills and three blocks.
CRANE 3, ECHO 1 — The host Mustangs advanced to the 1A state quarterfinals with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 victory over the relentless Cougars.
“We played too safe today,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “In order to beat great teams like Crane, you have to be willing to take risks. That was our game plan, we just didn’t execute it. It’s hard to lose, but these girls hung in there against a very talented team.”
Nevaeh Thew led the Cougars (15-9) with 11 kills and eight assists, while Lily Wallis had nine kills and 13 assists, Jackie Bartoschek five kills, JoLee Palmateer 21 digs and four aces, Morgan Hendrix 15 digs and Halee Holman three aces.
“I am so incredibly proud and grateful to be their coach,” Thew said. “They are a wonderful group of young women and we had a great season.”
HERMISTON 3, SOUTHRIDGE 1 — The Bulldogs grabbed the last spot in the 3A District 8 tournament with a 25-21, 26-24, 12-25, 25-16 road win over the Suns in a Mid-Columbia Conference tie-breaker in Kennewick.
Hermiston advances to play Mead on Tuesday in a loser-out match in Spokane.
“The girls played their game today and everyone did their jobs,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Super proud of how they kept their composure and played controlled volleyball.”
Kaylee Elliott led the Bulldogs with nine kills, while Izzy Simmons had seven, Piper Roberts five and Carolyn Follett four. Camryn Hagel had 17 digs, with Desany Ortega adding 16.
Hermiston had 15 aces as a team, with Avonlea Edwards leading the way with six.
