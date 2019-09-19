UNION — The Stanfield Tigers got off to a slow start and were unable to find an early flow, while the Union Bobcats got a big night from their outside hitter to lift them to a win in their Blue Mountain Conference opener.
Union’s Autumn Daggett had 22 kills, Brianna Kohr helped orchestrate a 9-0 run that turned the third set, and the Bobcats swept the visiting Stanfield Tigers, 25-11, 25-12, 25-22, Thursday night in Union.
“They came out really strong,” Stanfield head coach Blaine Ganvoa said of Union. “We struggled to find a rhythm early on and dug a hole for ourselves, and by the time we started getting some momentum time was not on our side. We gave it a battle in the third set. Ultimately, we had some unforced errors at the wrong time that shifted the momentum toward Union’s way and they capitalized on them. That's what good teams do.”
Union breezed through the first two sets, opening the first set on an 8-2 run and closing it on an 8-1 run, and gradually building a double-digit lead on the way to dominating in the second set.
The third set was much closer.
Stanfield scored the first three points in the third and took a 6-2 lead before a net error put the ball in Kohr’s hand behind the service line.
What followed was eight straight points from the senior, including a couple of aces, that put the Bobcats ahead for good. Daggett had a pair of kills as well, including one to cap the rally for an 11-6 lead.
But Stanfield showed some life, and twice got within a point, the last at 16-15 on a kill by Alexis Shelby.
“The key to (getting back in the third set) was just encouraging each other and having some fire for when we made good plays, and relaxing a bit and tightening up our coverage,” Stanfield senior Brielle Howland said.
Then Daggett took over. The senior had four kills during a 6-0 run that extended the margin back to seven. The Tigers inched closer, but didn’t get closer than three points the rest of the way.
“She stepped up and was able to get the job done with the support of her teammates,” Union head coach Karly Knapp said of Daggett. “If all six players out on the court and the bench as well are committed to the game it makes it easier on those leader players to be able to finish strong.”
The combination of Daggett’s big night and a strong effort from the service line — the Bobcats had 11 aces — gave Union an advantage throughout the match. The Bobcats jumped out to quick leads in each of the first two sets, and didn’t trail until early in the third when Stanfield tried to rally.
Ganvoa added that the Tigers entered a bit jittery in the BMC opener with both teams atop the league standings as they began conference play — Stanfield entered at 9-3, Union at 8-2.
“(The match) was something they were looking forward to and put a little too much pressure on themselves to perform early on,” the coach said.
For Stanfield, Brielle Howland had a team best six kills. She also had five assists and 10 digs. Brooke Howland added five kills and 19 digs, Zuri Reeser had 11 digs and Shelby had four blocks.
The Tigers (9-4 overall, 0-1 BMC) host Pilot Rock in a BMC contest on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.