HEPPNER — Hailey Wenberg could not think of a better senior project than enlisting her Heppner volleyball teammates to promote a Pink Night on Thursday, Oct. 6, to help spike breast cancer.
“I was going to Round-Up and Samantha Gerry asked me if we had a pink night,” Wenberg said. “She’s from John Day and said it was big there. We met and put together a plan.”
The Mustangs will be playing Weston-McEwen in a Blue Mountain Conference match.
Because of COVID, Wenberg said there hasn’t been a Pink Night for volleyball since she was a freshman.
“My freshman year, we had a small Pink Night, but it was done by FBLA,” she said. “I have always wanted to do a Pink Night. I’m glad we got it pulled together.”
Wenberg said she will speak to the crowd on Thursday, and the team will honor those who have, or who have had, breast cancer. Those wearing pink will get in free.
In addition, each player on the team will make a dessert to be auctioned off. All proceeds will go to a local charity.
“Even if it’s a small amount, it will reach someone,” Wenberg said.
The team will also wear pink jerseys and socks.
“We haven’t had pink jerseys in our program for quite a while,” Wenberg said. “Each player also got five invitations to hand out to people who normally don’t attend matches. We want to pack the gym.”
Heppner is just one of several teams hosting a Pink Night in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Nixyaawii also will hold its Pink Night on Oct. 6, hosting Echo in an Old Oregon League match.
“Yellowhawk is getting us shirts to wear for our match,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “There is a day in October (the 20th) specifically for Indigenous breast cancer awareness. We are going to be releasing a shirt and people can order it. It’s in the Umatilla language.”
The Echo Cougars will hold their annual Pink Night on Oct. 11, hosting Griswold in an Old Oregon League match.
The Cougars had an online store to purchase pink swag, with all the proceeds donated to a local cancer care program.
There also will be pink dessert items to bid on, and the team will be wearing pink.
Pilot Rock will hold their Pink Night and Senior Night on Friday, Oct. 7, hosting Nixyaawii. The Rockets and Golden Eagles will wear pink inspired jerseys.
Pendleton will have its Pink Night on Oct. 18, when the Bucks host La Grande in a Greater Oregon League match.
