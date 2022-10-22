BAKER CITY — Echo already has punched its ticket to the 1A state volleyball tournament, so the Old Oregon League district tournament Saturday, Oct. 22, is for seeding, a home game for the first round of state, and the district title.
“I am confident in them,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team. “We are in a good place right now. They have been showing up to play.”
The Cougars (13-7 overall) will face the winner of the Nixyaawii-Imbler loser-out match at approximately 11 a.m.
Joseph and Union will play in the other 9 a.m. loser-out match. The winner will play Powder Valley, which like Echo, has already secured a ticket to state.
“We played Powder twice and Imbler once,” Thew said. “We split with Powder. Imbler is coming to play. They took us to five the last time we played. We can’t look past them.”
The four remaining teams after the loser-out games are guaranteed trips to states.
The Golden Eagles (12-6) knocked off Cove in four sets on Oct. 18 in a play-in game to reach the district tournament. They lost to Imber in three sets when they played in an OOL crossover in September.
The 1A state tournament bracket has a new twist this year with all 32 teams playing in the first round. In the past, the No. 1 seeds had a bye until the second round.
The final eight will advance to Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4-5.
“Isn’t that strange,” Thew said. “They haven’t changed basketball for 500 years, but they change volleyball every year. Last year, only four got to go to Redmond. They did a big disservice to the kids last year. We would have had another game last year.”
Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber said taking four teams to the the final site last year was because of COVID concerns. The 32-team bracket this year was born out of a desire to add more teams to the tournament. There are 75 1A volleyball teams this year.
“There was quite a bit of discussion last year,” Weber said. “The 1A schools came in pretty strong — they wanted more teams in the playoffs. Then it led to how we do it. Ultimately, four teams from every district advances. All the league champions get to host.”
Echo advanced to state last year, where they beat Umpqua Valley Christian in the second round before losing to St. Paul in the quarterfinals. The Cougars last won a state trophy in 1995, placing fourth.
Nixyaawii is looking for its first trip to state.
Big Sky League
Ione/Arlington won the BSL East with an 11-2 record, and goes into district at The Dalles High School on an eight-match win streak.
“We have been doing really well,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We got sick in the middle of the season, but we have come back really strong.”
The Cardinals (18-4 overall) will open district play at 11:30 a.m. against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler. The Cardinals split their first two matches with the Rattlers.
South Wasco County (20-6), the top team from the West, will open against Sherman (16-4) at 10 a.m.
All four teams will advance to state. They are playing for seeding and the district title.
Ione/Arlington is led by all-around players Calli Troutman and Najiah Knight, and Madi Orem, who has served at 96% this season (467 attempts) with 88 aces.
“We are at the top of our game right now,” Eynetich said. “This is exciting for us. We lost seven seniors from last year. I was starting with a really inexperienced squad.”
The Cardinals advanced to the first round of state last year, but fell to Powder Valley in four sets.
Ione last brought home a state trophy in 2011 when it won the state title. Arlington won a state title in 1986.
Ione also won state titles in 1994, 1998 and 1999. Eynetich (nee Boor) played on the 1994 team, and coached the 2011 team.
Blue Mountain ConferenceThe conference gets two automatic berths to the 2A state tournament, but there’s a good chance the remaining two teams will get an at-large bid after all the weekend matches are completed.
Weston-McEwen (14-10) and Heppner (15-11) will start things off at noon Saturday at Grant Union High School, with the winner moving on to face Stanfield. The winner of the second match, will take on Grant Union for the district title. The Prospectors received an automatic berth to state for winning the league title.
The district champion also will get to host a first-round state match.
“There’s a lot of importance, for sure,” W-M coach Shawn White said of winning the first match. “The loser is going to be hoping they hang in for a wild card and the winner will be playing Stanfield or Grant Union (18-9).”
The 16-team bracket will be whittled to eight after the first round on Oct. 29. The final eight will advance to Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4-5.
Stanfield (14-7) has reached the state tournament the past two years, but has not gotten past the first round. The Tigers have never won a match at the state level.
Weston-McEwen reached the final eight in 2019 but went 0-2.
Heppner earned a trip to the first round of state in 2018, but lost to eventual state champion Portland Christian in three sets.
