Echo v PR volleyball
Buy Now

Echo’s Nevaeh Thew leaps high to spike the ball against Pilot Rock/Ukiah on Oct. 8, 2022, in Echo. The Cougars will compete for the Old Oregon League district title Saturday, Oct. 22, in Baker City.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

BAKER CITY — Echo already has punched its ticket to the 1A state volleyball tournament, so the Old Oregon League district tournament Saturday, Oct. 22, is for seeding, a home game for the first round of state, and the district title.

“I am confident in them,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team. “We are in a good place right now. They have been showing up to play.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.