HILLSBORO — It has come down to the last few days of practice for Weston-McEwen and Oakland. There isn’t much left to learn, but keeping their skills sharp is a priority for both teams.
The TigerScots and Oakers play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the 2A state championship game at Hillsboro Stadium.
“Oakland is a great football team and they are well-coached,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We played them Week 2, and since then they have gotten a lot better, and so have we. It will be a great game when we play them for the state championship.”
For Oakland, it’s the third consecutive week the Oakers have faced a team from the Blue Mountain Conference.
They beat Umatilla in the quarterfinals, and Heppner in the semifinals last week.
“I never played any of these teams before this year, and now I get them all,” Oakland coach Ben Lane said. “When you are playing the same league week in and week out, it’s hard to throw something different on the table. We have already played them (Weston-McEwen). There won’t be any secrets.”
The TigerScots (9-2), who beat Colton 31-30 in the semifinals, advanced to the title game for the second time in school history. W-M played for a state title in 1996, losing to Dayton 49-3.
Add in the Weston Tigers’ 39-6 loss to Camas Valley in 1964, and the number of trips to the title game extends to three.
“You want it to last as long as you can,” Hansell said. “Tonight (Nov. 22) we had our last practice on our field. As coaches, we couldn’t be more proud to have a front row seat.”
Oakland (11-1) advanced with a 26-0 win over Heppner. The Oakers won a B state title in 1964, beating Umatilla 7-0, and won a 2A title in 2012, beating Portland Christian 50-27. They have not played for a title since.
“It’s a good feeling when you get to this week,” Lane said. “It ends on your terms. There is a lot of excitement. They have worked hard to get here. That first loss to Weston-McEwen gave them the path to get here. It slapped them in the head a bit. I think it will be very competitive and fun.”
The Oakers haven’t lost since dropping a 24-16 game at Weston-McEwen in Week 2.
“They never stop, we learned that the first time,” Lane said of the TigerScots. “They came back and beat us. It’s kind of exciting to play the team that beat you. I don’t know if we are crazy or what.”
W-M quarterback Easton Berry was a one-man wrecking crew last week against Colton. He threw for 202 yards, and ran for 81 and three touchdowns.
“He can beat you with his feet and with his arm,” Lane said. “He presents some problems on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Oakers went with their bread and butter last week against Heppner — running back Cade Olds. The speedy senior ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
“We are familiar with what each other does,” Hansell said. “When we played them before, it came down to who had the ball last.”
The TigerScots were back in Hermiston on Nov. 23 to practice on a turf field, and will travel to Hillsboro on Nov. 25 with the community in tow.
“Our success has a lot to do with our communities and the support they give,” Hansell said. “Friday nights, that’s where you’re at. You plan your week around that. We had more fans than Colton, and in Lowell. Having that support is truly special.”
So is playing for a state title.
“I keep telling the athletes to pinch themselves,” Hansell said. “They have earned it.”
