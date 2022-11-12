LOWELL — A late touchdown in the fourth quarter, followed by a big defensive stop, helped Weston-McEwen to a 27-21 victory over second-ranked Lowell on Saturday, Nov.12, in the 2A state quarterfinals.

“Our leadership on the team is outstanding,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "The student athletes are excited about practice and representing something bigger than themselves. The fact we get another week of practice and to play again in front of our fans is something you earn. We will continue to get better this week.”

