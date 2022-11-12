LOWELL — A late touchdown in the fourth quarter, followed by a big defensive stop, helped Weston-McEwen to a 27-21 victory over second-ranked Lowell on Saturday, Nov.12, in the 2A state quarterfinals.
“Our leadership on the team is outstanding,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "The student athletes are excited about practice and representing something bigger than themselves. The fact we get another week of practice and to play again in front of our fans is something you earn. We will continue to get better this week.”
The TigerScots (8-2), in the semifinals for the first time since 2011, will take on No. 3 Colton (10-1) at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19, at Barlow High School in Gresham.
“I can’t say enough about how well our fans travel,” Hansell said. “Friends, family and community members. That type of support is a big part of where we are at. We want to thank them.”
Lowell, which was 10-0 going into the game, scored first, only to see the TigerScots come back with a 60-yard scoring pass from Easton Berry to Anthony Nix. Mark Spencer made good on the PAT for a 7-7 game.
W-M took a 14-7 lead at the half as Berry connected once again with Nix, this time for 15 yards.
In the third, Gunnar McBean bulled his way into the end zone from 6 yards out for a 21-14 lead with one quarter to play.
The Devils tied the score at 21-21 with 8:45 left in the fourth, only to see the pesky TigerScots take the lead with 4:13 left on the clock.
The Devils, with no timeouts remaining, failed to score again.
Berry picked up a first down in fourth-and-10, putting the ball at the Lowell 3-yard line. Maddox King scored from the 3, and with a failed PAT, the TigerScots had a 27-21 lead.
“The kids played extremely well,” Hansell said. “There was a little adversity at times in the game. In the state quarterfinals, everybody is a good football team. Lowell’s football team is extremely well-coached. They have a ton of playmakers on their team. We are fortunate to be getting on the bus and looking forward to another week.”
King carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards, while Berry completed 8 of 15 passes for 189 yards. Nix caught three passes for 120 yards, while Cameron Reich and two catches for 44 yards.
“Every week, we continue to get better,” Hansell said. We are going to enjoy this and continue to get better. Our league was extremely tough. It proves that with where things are at right now (two teams in the semifinals). We are excited to watch film on Monday.”
OAKLAND 32, UMATILLA 14 — The Vikings’ magical season came to an end with a loss to the top-ranked Oakers at Sutherlin High School.
Cade Olds ran for five touchdowns to lead the Oakers (10-1) to the 2A state semifinals, where they will play Heppner at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, at Hillsboro Stadium.
“He was the real deal,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said of Olds. “He was the dude. They put together a team game, but he was the difference maker for them.”
Umatilla, which was looking to make the state semifinals for the first time since 1976, finished the season at 8-3.
The Vikings were the first team on the scoreboard as Kaden Salamanca sprinted 20 yards down the sideline to the end zone on the opening drive of the game.
“We were excited,” Sipe said. “We got a turnover right away after that, but they shut us down on the 1-yard line. Then they drove the length of the field. From there, they started dominating the line of scrimmage. We just didn’t have any answers defensively to stop them.”
Oakland led 20-6 after three quarters on three Olds touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter, Justus Zamudio ran the ball in from the 1-yard line, but it didn’t make much of a dent in Oakland’s lead.
“I am proud of them,” Sipe said of his team “It was a phenomenal season. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Our seniors took us a long way. The program is going in the right direction.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.