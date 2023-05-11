ATHENA — Don’t let Jacqlyn Albert’s bubbly personality fool you. The Weston-McEwen senior has a dark side, and it consists of a dangerous forehand and backhand that leaves opponents watching the tennis ball fly right past them.
Albert is one of the favorites in singles going into the District 4 Tournament that begins Friday, May 12 in Stanfield.
The 4-foot-11 pocket of energy is 25-0 on the season, including wins over 4A players from La Grande, Pendleton and Ontario.
“Based on previous state experience and overall record, she is an overall favorite to win the whole thing,” W-M coach Troy Olson said. “Her serve is solid, and her baseline game is her strength. She covers the court really well. Her approach shots are really good too. She is just an all-around good player.”
Albert does have her reservations when she is playing at the net.
“I am no demon at the net you are scared of,” she said. “I’m pretty quick, but here are some big girls who I’m scared of when they are at the net.”
Albert, who won the sub-district singles title on Monday, May 8, will open district play against Maya Gomez-Meza from Ontario.
“Right now, my biggest competition is Sisters, Crook County and Ontario,” Albert said. “I have beaten the Crook County girl, and Laken Herrera from Ontario in the Hermiston tournament. Beating her in that tournament was a big feat for me. She beat me at districts last year in the championship match.”
The top four singles players and top four doubles team will advance to the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament May 19-20 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
The district tournament has 16 of the top singles players and doubles teams from Central and Eastern Oregon. That is whittled down from the 306 players who had big hopes and dreams at the start of the season.
Albert, who finished sixth at state last year, is ready for another trip.
“I’m really focused on winning my first two matches to get to state,” she said. “I have my sights set on No. 1, but I expect the girl from Sisters (Juhree Kizziar) to bring some competition this year.”
So far this spring, Albert’s top competition has come from teammate Lirian Holden, who also is in the district bracket, and Pendleton’s Taybree Walker, who is playing doubles with Rachel Walker at district.
The lack of competition has been Albert’s top concern this season.
“I haven’t been able to go see the private schools like OES, then when I go to state, I haven’t seen their level of speed,” she said. “We don’t get matches like that over here. OES is really good. Those girls live and breathe tennis. I was pretty nervous about Pendleton dropping down, but I was able to beat Taybree.”
She also beat La Grande’s Collete Larvik (6-0, 6-0) and Pendleton’s Abby Foust (6-0, 6-0) at district. She beat Holden 6-4, 6-2 for the district title.
“We hit at practice,” Albert said of Holden. “In the district finals it was hard because we know each other’s strategies.”
Albert and Holden could meet for the district title.
“That would be really fun to play her in the finals,” Albert said. “That would be cool for Weston-McEwen, especially in singles.”
To prepare for the type of competition she likely will see at state, Albert practices against Weston-McEwen’s top boys singles players Mazon Langford and Trysten Burns.
“We will run our singles together,” Olson said. “She is returning their serves and their volleys, it helps everyone. She can get a few past them. It’s very competitive. It goes both ways. It makes practice a lot of fun for them.”
Albert also benefits from taking lessons and hitting against players from the big Tri-City schools Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick on Saturdays.
“I love hitting with them,” she said. “Hitting over there, even from last year, has helped me so much. Just watching them hit their forehands and backhands, I have grown a lot. It’s a bit far, but it’s worth it. Olivia Corbett (former Pendleton player) hit with me over the summer. I hope this summer we can play some more tournaments.”
Playing in the ever-changing Eastern Oregon weather will also help at state, where the matches are outside. Most Portland-area schools play a majority of their matches indoors.
“We grit our teeth and persevere,” Albert said. “It’s sunny one day and pouring rain the next. The wind is the worst part.”
The tennis life
Albert is the youngest of Lance and Rebecca Albert’s four children. Three have played tennis for the TigerScots. The oldest, Lake, played baseball, and played in the 2A state championship game in 2014 when he was a sophomore. The TigerScots lost 2-1 to Monroe.
Lance played tennis at Vale High School, while Rebecca was a cheerleader, also at Vale.
“I have had a tennis racket in my hand since I was born,” Albert said. “Dad put tennis in my life. I have been going to the Tri-Cities for lessons since I was in the fifth grade. Dad still plays tennis with me. I keep him humble.”
Her older brother, LeBraun Albert, went to state his sophomore year in 2019 but did not place. Her sister Johanna went to state and placed seventh in 2018.
“Placing sixth as a junior is one of my biggest accomplishments,” Albert said. “I did one better than Johanna. I’m looking to at least place sixth again. I know the girls are really good competition.”
Olson is sad to see the last of the Alberts leave his program.
“They have been an amazing family for our program,” he said. “All three kids have had great success with TigerScot tennis.”
Albert is looking at going to Brigham Young University-Idaho this fall. She would like to major in nursing.
“The tuition is good, and being around people with the same values is important to me,” she said. “They don’t have a tennis team, but they do have an intramural program. I’m looking to play in that.”
