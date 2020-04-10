HERMISTON — Becky Wadekamper is returning to the sidelines at Hermiston High School.
Wadekamper was announced as the head coach for the Bulldogs' volleyball team on Friday by Athletics and Activities Director Larry Usher.
Wadekamper served as head coach for the Bulldogs from 2011-14 and also served as an assistant coach.
“The relationships she has with our athletes, parents, and community make her the best fit for this position,” Usher said in a press release from HHS. “We are looking forward to Becky building our program and becoming a competitive force in the MCC in the future.”
Wadekamper replaces Amy Dyck, who coached the Bulldogs for the last three years. Last fall, Hermiston posted a 5-9 record in Mid-Columbia Conference play and a 7-11 mark overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.