HERMISTON — Jake Humphrey ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead Walla Walla to a 48-0 Mid-Columbia Conference win over Hermiston on Friday, March 12, at Kennison Field.
“It was rough, real rough,” Bulldogs coach Davis Faaeteete said. “It was not fun. Everyone knows in that situation how everyone is feeling. It does no good to chew them out. We just have to get better if we want to compete at a high level.”
Aaron Lindsey caught touchdown passes of 9 and 17 yards in the first quarter for the Blue Devils (1-1), while Humphrey added a 55-yard touchdown run.
“They got out to a big lead,” Faaeteete said. “Our punt game wasn’t very good, and we didn’t make them have to drive the field on us. If it could go wrong, it did go wrong. They rolled off the bus ready to go, and we weren’t.
The Bulldogs struggled on offense to the tune of just 175 yards. Quarterback Chase Elliott completed just 3 of 15 passes for 23 yards — he also threw four interceptions.
Elliott did have 14 carries for 96 yards, and Daniel Faaeteete had 16 carries for 70 yards, but neither reached the end zone.
“We had good plays in spurts, but not long enough to keep the Devils at bay,” Faaeteete said. “We got pitchforked tonight.”
Things don’t get any easier for the Bulldogs next week as they host Kennewick on Friday, March 19. The Lions (3-0) are coming off a 54-7 win over Hanford.
“We have to get better,” Faaeteete said. “That is on me as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.