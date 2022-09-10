WARRENTON — Warrenton held Heppner to just 75 yards of offense in handing the Mustangs a 27-0 nonleague loss on Friday, Sept. 9 at John Mattila Field.

“We did a lot of good things, but we would do something good and not finish the play,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “It was one of those evenings. I feel like the kids handled it the right way. We need to go practice and get better. There’s no shame in losing, it’s how you handle it that matters.”

