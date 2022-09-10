Heppner sophomore running back Hayden McMahon bounces off Warrenton defensive back Cam'Ron Daniels and breaks free for 11 yards and a first down on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at John Mattila Field in Warrenton.
Heppner linebacker Ty Boor (28) attempts to stop Warrenton running back Max Smith (30) during first-quarter action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Warrenton.
Rob Hilson/Contributed photo
Rob Hilson/Contributed photo
Heppner running back Caden George tries to muscle his way up field against a tough Warrenton defense on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Warrenton.
Rob Hilson/Contributed photo
Heppner quarterback Landon Mitchell scrambles out of the pocket but gets stopped for no gain by Warrenton defensive lineman Kaison Smith on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Warrenton.
Rob Hilson/Contributed photo
Heppner running back Hayden McMahon finds an opening and powers ahead to gain seven yards against Warrenton in the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Warrenton.
WARRENTON — Warrenton held Heppner to just 75 yards of offense in handing the Mustangs a 27-0 nonleague loss on Friday, Sept. 9 at John Mattila Field.
“We did a lot of good things, but we would do something good and not finish the play,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “It was one of those evenings. I feel like the kids handled it the right way. We need to go practice and get better. There’s no shame in losing, it’s how you handle it that matters.”
It was the first time the Mustangs have been shut out since Nov. 2, 2018, in a 34-0 loss to Kennedy in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
Friday was the lone 11-man game for the Mustangs this season, who like the rest of the 2A schools in the state, have gone to 9-man football.
The Mustangs (1-1) had trouble stopping the Warriors’ run game, which racked up 215 yards. Dylon Atwood led 3A Warrenton with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Max Smith added 61 yards and a touchdown.
Smith opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Atwood scored in the second from 1 yard out to give the Warriors a 12-0 lead at the half.
Warrenton quarterback Zayden Anderson took off for a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and he later threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Michael Unless to finish the scoring.
Landon Mitchell led the Mustangs with 37 yards rushing, while Caden George added 23 yards and Saul Lopez 19.
Hepper had minus-10 yards passing.
“I give Warrenton (2-0) a lot of credit for that,” Grant said of his team’s offensive woes. “Offensively, it was one step forward, two steps back. We learned some lessons about physicality. We will watch some film and get to work. It’s the small thing that stopped us from being successful. Just some things we need to get after.”
Defensively, Lopez led the Mustangs with nine tackles, while Ty Boor and Jaime Cavan each had eight, and Cade Cunningham had seven. Jake Lentz recovered a fumble by the Warriors.
Heppner will play at Irrigon on Sept. 15.
