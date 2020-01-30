HELIX — After 21 years as Griswold High School's athletic director, Wayne Miller is ready to close that chapter.
A longtime anchor of the Grizzlies' athletic program, having coached cross-country, basketball, and tennis and spending the last two decades as athletic director, Miller's retirement will go into effect at the end of this school year, once all OSAA-sponsored events conclude.
"It's a decision I've been working on for a while," Miller said. "I've been out of the classroom for eight years now, and stayed on as athletic director. I just decided the time was right, and to let some other people do their thing. The school will go their direction, and I can go my direction."
Miller graduated from Griswold in 1972, and then graduated from Oregon State University in 1976. He joined Griswold's teaching and athletic staff in the fall of 1976, where he's remained ever since.
"It's been fantastic," he said of his time with the Grizzlies. "It's that 95-5 rule — 95% of the time, everything went great, and only 5% of the time, things didn't. I'm blessed to be around good coaches, great administration, and good parents. It was a lot of fun. I made a lot of relationships while I was there."
Miller was not only Helix's athletic leader, but was also responsible for bringing funds to improve the school. He started Helix's Booster Club and annual Crab Feed — a seafood buffet held in the Griswold gym that raises money to improve facilities and fund scholarships and school activities.
Since Miller founded it in 2000, the Helix Booster Club has raised $85,775 for scholarships, $132,725.78 for school improvements, and $106,526.37 for their athletic programs.
The Booster Club's final crab feed with Miller will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27.
After two decades of dedicating his time toward the school from which he graduated, Miller said he is looking forward to doing things on his own accord.
"I still have work in the area that I'm doing," he said. "I'm still refereeing and subbing once in a while, but I'm looking forward to being able to do things on my schedule and not the school's. That's always been a challenge, but it was a challenge that I've liked."
Miller's successor has yet to be determined, and will be announced once the school board gives their approval at the beginning of February.
"We've had interviews — it's just pending the school board's approval," Miller said. "We've had some qualified people come in who are interested in the job."
