LOWELL — The Lowell Devils are ranked No. 2 and are undefeated, but that doesn’t give coach Pat Todd any sense of comfort heading into their game with Weston-McEwen.
The Devils will host the TigerScots at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 2A state quarterfinals.
“They are really good,” Todd said of Weston-McEwen. “Umatilla and Heppner are good too. They are all in the final eight, and that’s rare to see. That is a talented league over there. We will have our hands full. We are No. 2, but we really don’t feel like No. 2 at times. If we can get past these guys, we will be really happy.”
The TigerScots are in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row, and they know they will have their hands full come Saturday. They are looking for their first trip to the semifinals since 2011.
“Lowell is a good football team,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They are 10-0 for a reason. When you are in the quarterfinals, you are a good team. Their coach has coached for a lot of years and has had success.”
Lowell squeaked past Knappa 27-26 in the first round, rallying from a 26-13 deficit in the third quarter. JaMar Thurman ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in the win.
The Devils are a run-heavy team, who also get a good amount of offense out of tight end Rowan Files — out of the backfield, and on the rare occasion when they throw the ball.
“If all goes well, we run about 80% of the time,” Todd said. “We have some things devised for Rowan. If we are throwing a lot, things aren’t going our way.”
The TigerScots have done a good job shutting down teams, allowing just 118 points in nine games (13.1 points per game). Last week, Mazon Langford had three interceptions.
“They like to run and they do a really good job running the ball,” Hansell said. “They are well-coached and disciplined in their blocking assignments.”
The TigerScots (7-2) ran over Culver 42-6 in the first round, with Sean Roggiero running for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Easton Berry throwing for 109 yards and running for 47.
“They pose a lot of issues for us,” Todd said. “They have five kids who can catch the ball and one who can throw. They will test our wide open defense for sure. I’ll be telling the kids, ‘you rush, you cover,’ and we will hope for the best.”
For the TigerScots, it all starts up front. Center Finn Irvine is a four-year starter, right guard Alex Ceja is a three-year starter, and left guard Ben Hubbard is a two-year starter.
“We run the ball to throw the ball, and throw the ball to run the ball,” Hansell said. “Everything we do is for a purpose. Everybody has a role and we work to get better than the day before. We utilize a lot of our players. Everything we do, no matter who does it, it’s based on the success of the program. We continue to add to the playbook on offense and defense, and credit to the coaches and players who are willing to learn new plays.”
While Weston-McEwen had a home game last week, the TigerScots know they will have to be road warriors for the remainder of the playoffs, which is fine with them.
“Our fans travel so well,” Hansell said. “A great example, we went to Toledo last year and we had more fans than they did. As a coach and as a team, that is a true honor. We are a community-driven team. The success we have is due to the support we have.”
