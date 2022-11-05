ATHENA — Sean Roggiero ran for 102 yards and scored three touchdowns as Weston-McEwen came back from a first-quarter deficit to beat Culver 42-6 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“It was exciting,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “In the playoffs, everybody is good. To get another week, you have to earn another week. Our entire program was focused all week. It was a great atmosphere. It’s the second time having a home playoff game in 25 years. It was an exciting place to be in Athena.”

