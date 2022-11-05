Weston-McEwen's Sean Roggiero (8) bulldozes down the field Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in a 2A state playoff game against the Culver Bulldogs in Athena. Roggiero scored three touchdowns and ran for 102 yards.
ATHENA — Sean Roggiero ran for 102 yards and scored three touchdowns as Weston-McEwen came back from a first-quarter deficit to beat Culver 42-6 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 5.
“It was exciting,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “In the playoffs, everybody is good. To get another week, you have to earn another week. Our entire program was focused all week. It was a great atmosphere. It’s the second time having a home playoff game in 25 years. It was an exciting place to be in Athena.”
The TigerScots (7-2) advance to the quarterfinals, where they will play at 1 p.m. Nov. 12, at Lowell. The Devils beat Knappa 27-26.
The Bulldogs (5-5) opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter but missed the PAT.
Cameron Reich scored on a 55-yard pass from Easton Barry in the second quarter, and the PAT by Mark Spencer gave the TigerScots a 7-6 lead.
It mushroomed from there.
Roggiero scored on a 4-yard run to make it 14-6, and W-M capped the second quarter as time expired with a 36-yard touchdown run by Berry. Spencer made good on the PATs for a 21-6 lead.
The TigerScots got the ball to start the second half, but wound up punting. W-M got the ball right back as Mazon Langford recorded one of his three interceptions.
“Our defense played absolutely outstanding,” Hansell said. “We made an adjustment in the first after they scored. I thought our defense was prepared and the student athletes were in the right positions. We tackled well. We made the plays that needed to be made throughout the game offensively and defensively.”
Roggiero scored on runs of 32 and 20 yards in the third quarter for a 34-6 lead, and Gunnar McBean finished the scoring for W-M with a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Berry threw for 109 yards and ran for 47, while Reich caught three passes for 79 yards and Roggiero three for 29.
UMATILLA 24, NESTUCCA 23 — Kaden Salamanca ran the ball in from 1 yard out with one minute left in the third quarter for the go-ahead touchdown and the eventual win over the Bobcats in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in Cloverdale.
“We are excited and relieved,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “We gave up a bunch of big plays in the first half. We made some defensive adjustments and they couldn’t convert the big plays in the second half.”
It was the first playoff win since 2008 for the Vikings (8-2), who will play at top-ranked Oakland next weekend. The time and date have not been set.
“We are really excited about the chance to play them,” Sipe said of the Oakers. “We have embraced the role of road warriors. I know that Athena had them earlier in the season and beat them. We know there is a formula to beat them.”
The Viking jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter as Salamanca scored on the first play of the game with a 52-yards touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was good.
The Bobcats took a 23-16 lead at the half, but the Vikings held them scoreless in the second half.
“We had a bunch of really big defensive stops,” Sipe said. “They were trying to catch us, but couldn’t get anything going.”
Defensively, Salamanca and Robert Ochoa had interceptions.
“We had a really good group of traveling parents and fans,” Sipe said. “It meant a lot to the kids. I know the kids played harder because of it.”
