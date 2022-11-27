HILLSBORO — Weston-McEwen, which came back in the second half twice to reach the 2A state championship game, finally ran out of magic.
Top-ranked Oakland used a big first half, then held off a late charge by the TigerScots for a 46-32 victory Saturday, Nov. 26, to win its first state title since 2012 at Hillsboro Stadium.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our student athletes,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “What a season. What a joy to represent our community. As a coach, you talk about character. They never gave up. It’s an honor to be the head coach at Weston-McEwen.”
The TigerScots finished the season with a 9-3 record, and added a second-place trophy to the one Weston-McEwen won in 1996. Running back Maddox King, who ran for 137 yards and a touchdown, was the W-M player of the game.
The Oakers finished the season 12-1, beating three Blue Mountain Conference teams — Umatilla, Heppner and Weston-McEwen — along the way. The Oakers hadn’t lost since dropping a 24-16 game at Weston-McEwen in Week 2.
Cade Olds, who had 243 yards rushing, three touchdowns and six tackles, was the Oakland player of the game.
The No. 7 TigerScots outscored the Oakers 18-6 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to erase the big deficit of the three previous quarters.
King opened the fourth quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run to pull his team within 40-20.
The Oakers came back and scored on their first play of their ensuing drive as Cole Collins hit Brayden Webb with a 49-yard touchdown pass for a 46-20 lead.
Down but not out, W-M scored with 7:14 remaining in the game with Anthony Nix hauling in a 16-yard scoring pass from Easton Berry for a 46-26 game.
With time running out, the TigerScots attempted and recovered an onside kick, starting their drive at the Oakland 33-yard line.
A big 18-yard run by King put the ball at the 5-yard line, and on third-and-goal, Berry followed his line into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with 4:28 left in the game.
Oakland ran out the clock on its drive to secure its third state title in school history.
“Against a team like Oakland, when they have the ball, they use up a lot of clock,” Hansell said. “Maddox ran extremely tough all game long. Give credit to Oakland's coaching staff for mixing up their defense throughout the game and sending blitzes and different coverages.”
Oakland scored on its opening drive, needing just three plays as Jacob Chenoweth took the ball in from the 25-yard line.
Just four-and-half minutes later, the Oakers were back in the end zone as Collins connected with James Baimbridge for 49 yards and a 14-0 lead.
Olds scored his first touchdown on a 19-yard run 4 seconds into the second quarter for a 22-0 lead.
The TigerScots finally got on the board at 10:06 of the second quarter as Kyren Miller hauled in a 20-yard pass from Berry.
The Oakers would score twice more in the second quarter for a commanding 34-6 lead.
Down 34-6 late in the second, Weston-McEwen put together a dandy drive to find the end zone.
On first-and-10 from their own 29, Easton Berry connected with Cameron Reich for a 60-yard pass play to put the TigerScots on the Oakland 11-yard line.
On third-and-4, King picked up 4 yards for the first down, and on the very next play, center Finn Irvine moved to the backfield, where he took the handoff from Berry and bulled his way into the end zone.
Sean Roggiero made good on his 2-point conversion run to cut the deficit to 34-14 with 1:20 left on the clock.
“To start the game they had big plays right off the bat,” Hansell said. “Credit to Oakland, they are well-coached and they play hard. At halftime, I told them to go out and have fun.”
The Oakers had 365 yards of offense — 257 on the ground — at the half compared to 148 by Weston-McEwen. Oakland also had 17 first downs to W-M’s four.
For the game, Oakland rolled up 548 yards of offense, while Weston-McEwen had 380 — with 198 coming through the air, and 182 on the ground.
Sean Roggiero led the TigerScots with 19 tackles, while Mazon Langford had 12 and Berry 11.
Baimbridge, Gabe Williamson, Coen Egner and Chenoweth all had 11 tackles for the Oakers.
“We have great senior leadership, Hansell said. “It’s always hard to say goodbye to your team at the end of the season. A special thank you to the senior class.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.