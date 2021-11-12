ATHENA — In a time where there is uncertainty and ugliness in the world, the Weston-McEwen High School football team has shown goodness still exists.
Two days before their 2A state quarterfinal football game at Heppner, the TigerScots went for a team breakfast Thursday, Nov. 11, at Denny’s in Pendleton.
The idea to go to Denny’s was that of senior Quinn Graham, with fellow senior Boone Blankenship helping to coordinate the outing.
“It’s not real fancy, but it’s the best breakfast around and they could fit us all in,” Graham said. “We wanted to be respectful and wanted to make sure we had enough money and have a good time and not go overboard.
They met at the school to make sure everyone had a ride, and they walked into the restaurant 25 strong.
“Before they arrived, a young man came in and gave me his credit card and said,‘Please take care of them,’” Denny’s server Wendy Christensen said. “The guys came in and they were fantastic. When they sat down, they said each bill was separate and that they were drinking water. I told them it has been paid for and they were to enjoy themselves.”
“We were surprised,” senior Boone Blankenship said. “We didn’t think a whole lot of people knew about it.”
The players ordered breakfast, had appetizers and some had milk shakes.
“It’s nice to have local teams feel like they can come in as a group,” Christensen said. “They were so polite. I told them to please win. When the guy came back to get his card, I told them they were wonderful, and they tipped me. I asked him to call us and let us know if they won. It’s important to our business to support local teams.”
The team’s bill came to $493, and the anonymous benefactor left Christensen a 15% tip.
When the players got up to leave, they handed Christensen a wad of cash and thanked her. She told them a tip had been left, but they insisted.
“It was cool how they were keeping up with all 25 of us and the rest of the restaurant,” Blankenship said. “She looked pretty excited.”
The original tip was $73, and the players left her another $82.
“I have been here for 23 years, I have never gotten that kind of tip,” said Christensen, who said she never counted the money until she got home. “The boys kind of went crazy.”
Christensen said she is grateful for the generous tip. With the extra money, she will be able to fly her son, Remington, home for the holidays from Chapman University in California. Something she was not able to do last year.
“We wanted to be thankful for who paid for our tab and to the kind waitress,” Graham said. “If everyone chips in a little bit, we can make someone else’s day.”
As word got around that the players were generous and courteous beyond their teenage years, one person wrote in a Facebook post: “We were in Denny’s today having breakfast with one of my favorite vets and saw them all come in. They were very respectful and they were opening doors for the elderly and thanking vets at the tables on their way to be seated. Definitely gives hope for the future.”
The players’ kind act was not lost on W-M coach Kenzie Hansell.
“It’s an honor to be the head coach at Weston-McEwen,” Hansell said. “It’s not just what’s between the white lines that matter. It’s what happens off the field, at home and in the community. We talk about character a lot. We are fortunate to have them two hours a day. It’s easy and a joy to coach these great young me. I’m proud of every single one of them.”
Graham said it was nice to go out as a group and be welcomed.
“No matter where we go, we are representing the TigerScots,” he said. “We want to keep that good representation.”
