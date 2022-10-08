WM football.jpg

The Weston-McEwen football team was named the Oregon School Activities Association 2A Team of the Month for September 2022.

 Emily Hansell/Contributed Photo

ATHENA — Nothing makes a coach more proud than having their players honored for their efforts on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The Weston-McEwen football team was named the Oregon School Activities Association 2A Team of the Month for September. Coach Kenzie Hansell said it’s a great honor for his program.

