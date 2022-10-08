ATHENA — Nothing makes a coach more proud than having their players honored for their efforts on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
The Weston-McEwen football team was named the Oregon School Activities Association 2A Team of the Month for September. Coach Kenzie Hansell said it’s a great honor for his program.
“In our program, it’s family, school and football in that order,” he said. “The players participate in a lot of things off the field. It’s a joy for our coaching staff to coach such dedicated student-athletes.”
The award also means a lot to the players.
“We are very grateful for the award, and grateful that we have so many opportunities to have so many fundraisers and to have the community on our side,” senior captain Dylan Youncs said.
The TigerScot also won the award in April 2021 during the pandemic-shortened season. The honor also comes with a $100 donation to the program from Les Schwab, and a commemorative trophy.
In the classroom, the TigerScots’ varsity players have a cumulative GPA of 3.5. On the field, they had a 3-1 overall record heading into Friday’s game at Heppner.
In the community, the players volunteer and work to raise money for their program.
“We helped in Weston for the Parade, we helped set up for Wheatstock in Helix, and we laid 20,000 square feet of sod, and removed it, for Whisky Fest,” Hansell said. “We had a golf tournament fundraiser, and on Oct. 21, we will have our prime rib feed before the Riverside game.”
The players said once the first couple of pallets of sod went down, it got easier.
“It was fun to work with our teammates, coaches and family,” Youncs said. It was a lot of work.”
There is some debate as to whether it is easier to lay the sod or pick it up. Youncs voted for the first task.
“After, there is some nasty stuff on it,” he said.
A wind storm in early September, that blew down a power pole onto the W-M football field, sent the TigerScots into action the morning of Sept. 3.
“The team was out moving tree branches and stuff out of the road so people could get to work,” Hansell said. “This was before they got on the bus to go to Culver. This was not us coaches telling them to do it. In fact, they came out to my road to make sure we could get out. Coaching young athletes that understand it’s more than football is the joy of being a TigerScot.”
Youncs said he, Cameron Reich, Finn Irvine and a few others were the driving force behind the cleanup.
“We had a team breakfast, and after that the wind storm came,” Youncs said. “We just went out and helped. It was wild.”
