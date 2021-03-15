ATHENA — Genna Robinson had 10 kills, and Charli King handed out 23 assists and had four aces as Weston-McEwen made quick work of Umatilla, 25-7, 25-10, 25-11 on Monday, March 15.
“I was pleased,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We have a lot of inexperience on our team.”
The TigerScots (4-1) also got four kills and four aces from Jesse Manning, five kills and nine aces from Madison Shell, four kills from Lily Lindsey, and Sam Wimer added six aces and two kills.
“Without any fans, it’s a quiet gym and it’s hard to play,” White said. “I thought it was a good night for us.”
The TigerScots will host Irrigon on Tuesday.
HERMISTON 3, IRRIGON 1 — The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 on the season with a 25-12, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22 nonleague win over the Knights.
“They gave us a good battle,” Hermiston coach Becky Wadekamper said. “They are a good little squad. They are a fun little team to play.”
Irrigon (4-3) got off to a slow start, but rallied to win the second game.
“We changed out lineup in the second set and went after it,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “For us to be in there and go four sets, we gave them a run for their money.”
Makenna Collins led Irrigon with 55 digs, while Alyssa Luna had 10 kills, Paola Carmona eight kills, Melissa Leon six kills, and Emma Mueller 24 assists and seven aces.
“Their libero (Collins) is quite the ballplayer,” Wadekamper said. “She is a go-getter.”
Collins has verbally committed to Eastern Washington University.
Grace Vertrees led the Bulldogs with 11 kills and five aces, while Brooke Turner had 18 digs, Ayden Hagel 16 assists, and Myckayla Shaver three blocks.
Hermiston will host McLoughlin on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.