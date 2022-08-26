ATHENA — Weston-McEwen opened its volleyball season Thursday, Aug. 25, with victories over Dufur and Imbler.
The TigerScots opened the day with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-5 victory over the Rangers, then were pushed to the brink by the Panthers before pulling out a 22-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-9 victory in a marathon match.
“It was a good match,” W-M coach Shawn White said of Imbler. “It was obviously the first day. You love that competition and tough play, and to come out on top is even better.”
While the Rangers didn’t pose as big a threat, White said they are going to be a good team.
“They are going to be pretty decent,” he said. “They are young and are working through new kids on the court. They are scrappy. I wouldn’t count them out as the season goes along.”
The TigerScots will play Saturday at Lowell against the host Devils and North Douglas.
THE DALLES 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks opened their season with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 nonleague road loss to the Riverhawks, but first-year coach Chelsie Speer was encouraged by what she saw from her team.
“The Dalles is really good,” she said. “Josie Nelson played really well for us tonight all the way around, and Josie Jenness and Sammie Wilks did a nice job setting.”
With a new coach comes a new offense and defense, and the Bucks are still trying to piece things together.
“We haven’t had a lot of time together to train as a team,” Speer said. “I have introduced a lot to them that they have had to work on in a short amount of time. They need to go back and work hard on the little things. I think it will click for them going forward. It’s always good to see it (on film). It’ll be good feedback for them.”
The Bucks will return to the court Saturday at the Lewiston Tournament.
HEPPNER 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — Dara Teeman handed out 12 assists and had four service aces to lead the host Mustangs to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-20 nonleague win over the Pirates.
“This was a great game to see what we need to work on,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We started off strong, and then had to battle in the final set. It was good to see both sides of the game. It showed us what it would take to come from behind. I’m very pleased at where we are this early in the season and excited to build upon that.”
Hallee Hisler led the Mustangs with five kills, while Hailey Wenberg had eight digs and three aces, Ava Gerry four kills and Morgan Cutsforth six digs.
Heppner will play Saturday at the Grant Union Tournament in John Day.
IRRIGON 3, UMATILLA 0 — Leah Mueller served up eight aces, and served for 14 points in the second set, as the Knights swept the visiting Vikings 25-14, 25-9, 25-23 in nonleague play.
“I was so thankful for this being our first game,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Gutierrez said. “We have things to learn. Between the JV and varsity, our roster has been up and down. Players quit, players didn’t clear (their physical). I had to pull players up. Hopefully in the next week we can clear that up.”
Mueller also added six assists for the Knights, while Esmeralda De Loera had eight assists and four kills, Melissa Leon added seven kills, five aces and two digs, and Nia Seastone had five kills and one block.
Irrigon will play at Griswold on Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.