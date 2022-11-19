GRESHAM — For the first time in 26 years, the Weston-McEwen TigerScots will play for a state football title.
Weston-McEwen scored with 9 seconds left on the clock to upend No. 3 Colton 31-30 in the 2A state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barlow High School.
“This just doesn’t happen,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “You earn it. What excitement for our entire community and our school. Thank you to everyone who traveled down here, tuned in on NFHS, texted each other. The support we have is tremendous. The leadership of the team is impressive. The kids continue to fight, work hard and believe in each other.”
The TigerScots (9-2) will take on top-ranked Oakland in the 2A championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 26, at Hillsboro Stadium. W-M beat the Oakers 24-16 in a nonleague game in Week 2.
It’s the second time in school history that Weston-McEwen has advanced to the title game. The TigerScots played for a state title in 1996, losing to Dayton 49-3.
Add in the Weston Tigers’ 39-6 loss to Camas Valley in 1964, and the number of trips to the title game extends to three.
The Vikings (10-2) controlled the first half of the game, taking a 22-6 lead into halftime, but the TigerScots came out with renewed energy in the second half.
Easton Berry’s 2-yard run in the closing seconds of the game gave W-M a 31-30 lead.
“It was a moment in time that each and every one of us in the stands, on the sidelines and in uniform, will remember forever,” Hansell said of Berry’s touchdown.
The Vikings had time for one play after the ensuing kickoff, but simply ran out of time.
In their final series, the TigerScots faced fourth-and-1 from the 9-yard line. Berry picked up 2 yards for the first down, then added a 5-yard run to put the ball at the Colton 2-yard line with 24 seconds remaining.
Two plays later, Berry found himself in the end zone.
“The composure of Easton Berry is all about program and team,” Hansell said. “He’s a player that shows up every day wanting to get better. His maturity and character is outstanding.”
Berry was named the OSAA Player of the Game for W-M.
W-M received the second-half kickoff, and needed just three plays to find the end zone. On third-and-19 from their own 9-yard line, Berry connected with Maddox King for a 91-yard touchdown and a 22-12 game.
“At halftime, I told them they were right there,” Hansell said. “I told the seniors they had 24 minutes. I told them to go out and have fun.”
The Vikings turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession, putting the TigerScots on their own 49.
Using another big pass play on third down, Berry hit Dylan Youncs with a 29-yard pass to put W-M at the Colton 6-yard line. Two plays later, Berry went around the left end for a 5-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 22-18.
Colton turned the ball over on downs with 9:32 to play in the fourth quarter, and W-M proceeded to march down the field, getting a first down off a face mask penalty by the Vikings, and a big 16-yard, third-down pass play from Berry to Youncs.
Facing fourth-and-1 from the Colton 4, Berry got a great push by his offensive line and walked into the end zone to give the TigerScots their first lead at 25-22 with 3:58 left in the game.
“The offensive line blocked extremely well on everything we did,” Hansell said. “We believe in what we do, and the kids believe in each other.”
Colton stuck right back as Ben Behrens streaked down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run and a 30-25 Vikings lead with 2:38 left on the clock.
Hansell said everyone was on board for the final series.
“I told them we have the ball and we are going to go down and score,” he said. “Everyone was positive. It came down to 9 seconds and no timeouts. I called two plays. I told them if the first one didn’t work, let's go with the other one.”
It worked perfectly.
Colton opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run by Rickie Hendrickson with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter.
W-M came back to make it 8-6 as King took the ball in from 19 yards out 1 1/2 minutes into the second quarter.
Colton then got touchdowns runs of 39 and 1 yards by Jeb Ethington for a 22-16 lead with 2:31 left in the first half.
Each team finished with 334 yards of offense. Despite the windy afternoon, W-M got 202 yards passing, and 81 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Berry. King ran for 62 yards.
Defensively, Anthony Nix was credited with 18 tackles, while Mazon Langford had 13, Berry 10, and Gunnar McBean, Youncs and Cameron Reich seven each.
Ethington led the Vikings with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Colton ran for 308 yards as a team. Lance Gunter led Colton with 12 tackles.
“Everyone is a great program when you get to the semifinals,” Hansell said. “Colton is disciplined and fundamentally sound. We are thankful for another week.”
