Weston-McEwen’s Easton Berry (14) tries to evade Heppner’s Ty Boor (28) during their game on Oct. 7, 2022, in Heppner. The TigerScots host Culver on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
ATHENA — Culver is no stranger to Weston-McEwen going into their 2A state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The teams played each other in the opening game of the season — a 36-26 victory by the TigerScots in Culver.
“They’ve gotten a lot better and we’ve gotten a lot better,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They have changed a few things, and we have changed a few things. Every team in the playoffs is a good team.”
Weston-McEwen (6-2) has won its past three games, which includes a forfeit by Riverside. Saturday will be the TigerScots’ second home playoff game in 25 years. They also played at home in 2011.
“We are looking forward to playing in front of our fans,” Hansell said. “As a program, we can’t be more proud of where we are at. This team continues to improve every week. Weston-McEwen football is where you will want to be Saturday at 1 p.m. This is the reward of a successful season on and off the field. As a program, I am extremely proud of these student athletes.”
Culver (5-4) is coming off a 34-22 win over Tri-River Conference foe Colton, which was the top-ranked team at the time. The Bulldogs have won their past two games.
“They have just gotten better at what they do, from the first game to the end of the season,” Hansell said. “Everyone is good in the playoffs. They are well coached, disciplined and they make plays.”
The TigerScots, which have had several players step into new roles this season, won its first three games to open the season, including a 24-16 home win over Oakland, which is ranked No. 1 in the state heading into the playoffs.
“We are going to have to continue to do what we do,” Hansell said. “We are healthy, which is exciting. We have our home crowd, which is a benefit for our program. To be able to play at home the first round is an opportunity you earn.”
The TigerScots have been versatile this season with the run and the pass. Quarterback Easton Berry has done a nice job of managing games, and the offensive line has been a key to their success.
“Our offensive line, blocking and making holes up front, being aggressive and giving the quarterback time to throw, has allowed us to do different things. It’s a great group.”
