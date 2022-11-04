Heppner-WM Easton Berry.JPG

Weston-McEwen’s Easton Berry (14) tries to evade Heppner’s Ty Boor (28) during their game on Oct. 7, 2022, in Heppner. The TigerScots host Culver on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

 Kirsti Cason/Contributed Photo

ATHENA — Culver is no stranger to Weston-McEwen going into their 2A state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The teams played each other in the opening game of the season — a 36-26 victory by the TigerScots in Culver.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.