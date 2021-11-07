TOLEDO — With Toledo driving down the field in the waning seconds, senior Boone Blankenship came up with an interception to help seal a 20-14 win for Weston-McEwen on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
“We are so excited,” said TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell. “It was such an incredible, joyful and rewarding game. We had more fans — who traveled 6 1/2 hours — than Toledo did. That type of support is motivating for the entire program.”
Levie Phillips ran the ball into the end zone from 4 yards out to break a 14-14 tie and give Weston-McEwen a 20-14 lead with just 2:48 left on the clock.
Blankenship’s interception came with 40 seconds left in the game and the Boomers on the W-M 25-yard line.
The TigerScots opened the scoring with a 4-yard scoring run by Phillips in the first quarter.
The Boomers (6-4) answered in the second quarter, converting on fourth-and-8. They would score once more to take a 14-6 lead at the half.
In the third, Theo White hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Blane Peal, and Peal ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion to tie the score.
Hansell credited his line for holding the Boomers to just 14 points.
“Our defensive line was outsized across the board,” Hansell said. “They played with heart and character.”
Phillips finished the game with 83 yards on 22 carries, while Peal completed 4 of 8 passes for 106 yards. White had three catches for 86 yards.
The TigerScots (8-1) will play at Blue Mountain Conference foe Heppner at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs beat Regis 43-8 to advance.
“We are looking forward to next week,” Hansell said. “Our program respects what Coach (Greg) Grant has built. They are well coached and disciplined. We are excited to move on to the second round.”
