ATHENA — When Shawn Pierce was approached about taking the head baseball job at Weston-McEwen High School, he didn’t take long to give an answer.
The TigerScots had a wealth of talent, led by junior Blane Peal, who is having an outstanding season.
“He’s a lot of the reason why it made it easy to take the job,” Pierce said of Peal. “I knew Blane from coaching junior high basketball, and I knew most of this group of guys. I saw potential in them.”
Peal has been the heart and soul of the TigerScots this season.
At the plate, he is hitting .681 with 15 hits, including four doubles and three home runs. He has only struck out twice. He also has 17 RBIs, has scored 13 runs, and has six stolen bases.
“Blane is a bulldog,” Pierce said. “He wants to be the best at everything. If he’s not, he tries. He helps everybody else out along the way to be the best they can be. It’s my privilege to be around him.”
Peal said there’s nothing fancy about his approach at the plate — he just wants to hit the ball.
“I’m just up there to hit,” he said. “I hate getting walked. I’m not thinking a whole lot up there. Overthinking is the biggest problem for a lot of people.”
On the mound, Peal has had quite the start to the season. Through 15⅔ innings, the right-hander has given up two hits, allowed one run and has an ERA of .002. He’s also struck out 32 and walked five.
“It’s a lot better than I expected,” Peal said. “Levie (Phillips) has stepped up behind the plate, and the defense has stepped it up, and that has boosted my confidence.”
In this shortened season, his anemic ERA would not be eligible for the state record book, should it remain where it is. Pitchers have to have a minimum of 50 innings pitched. The TigerScots simply don’t have enough games left for him to reach the required innings needed.
The TigerScots are 3-4 this season heading into a Saturday, May 8, home doubleheader with Stanfield/Echo.
Peal will start one of the games, but how long he goes depends on his pitch count. Pierce would like to keep him in the 60-pitch range to make sure he can pitch on Tuesday, May 11.
No matter what he does the rest of the season, nothing will match his performance against Dufur on May 1, when Peal held the Rangers to one hit and struck out 11.
“Against Dufur, I challenged him to do something special and he did,” Pierce said.
Peal was happy to oblige.
“Pitching is my favorite part,” he said. “It’s a very team game, but it’s more individual when you are pitching. There is only one thing I can do and I have to trust my team behind me.”
Peal also is the quarterback on the football team, and he plays basketball, but it’s baseball that has his heart.
“Baseball is definitely my favorite,” he said. “My parents have raised me as a baseball kid since T-ball.”
Peal keeps his skills sharp by playing summer ball in Pendleton with the Pepsi Diamondjaxx and Hodgen Distributing.
“They have good coaches over there, and they treat him real good,” Pierce said.
Weston-McEwen should be right back in the thick of things next year. The TigerScots lose just one senior.
“We’re doing a little better than we expected,” Peal said. “We are heading in the right direction. I’m looking forward to next year. No one will be having to fill any roles. We are just going to get better.”
