ATHENA — Ripon College football coach Jack Marshall always is looking for players he feels will bring something special to the Red Hawks program. Sometimes, those players fall in your lap.
That was the case with Weston-McEwen's Finn Irvine, who showed up on an online recruiting service. Ripon offensive line coach Rick Coles was intrigued by Irvine and they extended an invitation for Irvine to visit the campus.
“He is a little bit undersized for an offensive lineman, but he has great feet and is a hard worker,” Marshall said. “Once we got him here, he has something about him that we like. He has a bit of a mean streak, and we like that. The thing we look at is who they played against. He played against some good competition. He doesn’t have an issue being a little smaller. He plays bigger than he looks.”
Irvine, at 5-foot-10, 240 pounds, earned first-team Blue Mountain Conference honors as an offensive lineman, as well as first-team 2A all-state honors. He also was selected to play in the 70th annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, July 29, at Baker High School.
“Those are things we will highlight in his bio,” Marshall said. “He has proven he can hold his own, and those accolades prove that.”
Irvine has made two visits to the campus, with the second trip being for the prospects camp.
“The first time, it was a visit,” Irvine said. “I toured the campus, had lunch with a couple of players and met the coaches. Then I went back for the prospects camp. It was really cool. It was intimidating. I am almost 2,000 miles away from home with guys I haven’t met, but it was a pleasant atmosphere. At camp, I was pretty similar size wise to some of the guys there. I felt I was in the middle of the pack. I get a feeling that I might do some long snapping for them, and center or left guard. I will play wherever they want me to.”
That’s the kind of attitude Marshall likes to see.
“The Div. III world is funny,” he said. “We are fortunate we don’t have to carry a huge number of players, and through the recruiting process we find guys we like. At recruitment camp, we know who we like. You never know how much you need a long snapper until you don’t have one.”
One factor that drew Irvine to Ripon was the personal touch when it came to keeping in touch, and the second was the coaching staff, which reminds him of the Weston-McEwen staff.
“It has been a fantastic experience,” Irvine said. “Other schools have shown interest, but Ripon keeps in touch and has that personal touch. When I spoke to the coaches, the coaching staff reminds me of the coaching staff here in Athena. It just fits. It’s so fun to play for somebody who is all in.”
Ripon College is a private liberal art college in Ripon, Wisconsin, with an enrollment of 800 students. Its most notable alumni are Harrison Ford, Spencer Tracy and Al Jarreau.
Irvine said he would like to major in environmental science and go into forestry.
The Red Hawks play at the Div. III level in the Midwest Conference. They finished 9-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play, but missed the playoffs.
“We had a three-way tie in our conference,” Marshall said. “We were on the seventh tie-breaker, and we didn’t make the playoffs. If you want to keep playing, you have to keep winning. It was a fun season, for sure.”
Ripon College just broke ground on its new sports stadium, which will have mixed-use space for football and men’s and women’s soccer. The stadium is expected to open in the fall.
A mighty TigerScot
Irvine was a four-year starter for the TigerScots (9-3), and last fall he helped Weston-McEwen to the 2A championship game, where it lost to Oakland 46-32. It was W-M’s first trip to the title game since 1996.
Irvine anchored the offensive line and helped the TigerScots average 29.5 points a game, including a season-high 54 against Grant Union.
He also scored two touchdowns during the season, one against Heppner, and the other on a 1-yard plunge in the championship game right before halftime.
“It was a really odd and unique season for us,” Irvine said. “We were down at halftime in most games and we’d come back and win. It was a wide array of emotions throughout the playoffs. It was so incredible to make it to the title game.”
It was the title game that put a monkey wrench into his Thanksgiving Day plans.
“Had we not had won our semifinal game, I would have spent Thanksgiving in Hawaii,” he said. “I would rather play in the championship game than take a trip to Hawaii. I had Thanksgiving with one of my buddies (Cameron Reich). I’m going to Hawaii in a few weeks for my sister’s (Emmaline) college graduation.”
W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said he is proud to support Irvine and his dream to continue playing football.
“Ripon is not only getting a great athlete, but a great young man,” Hansell said. “We are so proud of who he is. He is dedicated in the weight room and he leads by example. He took his recruiting very seriously. He thought that they would be the best fit for him. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Irvine will head to Wisconsin in August. With the Red Hawks colors being the same as Weston-MCEwen, he won’t need a new wardrobe, except for maybe a heavier winter coat.
“We get some not fantastic weather back there,” he said. “I’m preparing for some very cold walks to class.”
