ATHENA — Casey Perkins knows what it feels like to be a Weston-McEwen TigerScot preparing to play in a state championship game.
Perkins, now an assistant coach at Weston-McEwen, was a 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior quarterback on the 1996 Weston-McEwen team that lost 49-3 to Dayton in the 2A state championship game.
The TigerScots have not been back to the title game until now — a span of 26 years.
“I think the neat part is, there are multiple players on our team who have parents who were involved during that era. Moms who were cheerleaders, and dads who played. I hope to see them accomplish something we didn’t.”
Unlike some of his former teammates, Perkins does not have a son on this year’s team. His oldest son, Colby, is an eighth grader and will be part of the football program next year.
“It makes you feel old,” Perkins said. “It’s been 26 years. It seems like it should be seven to 10 years ago. You see a lot of similarities from the kids to their parents. They play the same positions, have the same attitudes. I can see the parents in these players. Hopefully the players today are a little bit better than their parents.”
The 1996 TigerScots were coached by Randy Waite, and were undefeated until they ran into Dayton. They finished the season 12-1.
The team was inducted into the Weston-McEwen Hall of Fame last year.
“The Dayton team that we lost to, they were a better team,” Perkins said. “They were going to beat us nine times out of 10. We already beat Oakland in the preseason. We know it will be a close game, but we know we have an opportunity.”
The TigerScots will face top-ranked Oakland at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Hillsboro Stadium.
Perkins said when he was in high school they got to play in some of the biggest stadiums in Oregon — Autzen, Reeser and Civic.
In 1996, W-M opened the playoffs with a 34-18 win over Imbler, topped Lost River 17-14 in the quarterfinals, then beat Scio 28-23 at Autzen Stadium.
The title game, played at Civic Stadium in Portland, the TigerScots lost to Dewey Sullivan’s Dayton Pirates 49-3.
“We had a good team during my high school career,” Perkins said. “We made it to the semis my sophomore year, and the quarterfinals as a junior. At Barlow (last week’s semifinal win over Colton), the atmosphere was really, really good. They had the music and announcers. It had a college feel to it.”
Perkins’ football career ended in high school. He went to college at University of Idaho, and worked in Bend for a few years before coming back to Eastern Oregon to work the family farm.
Now, Perkins is the voice in W-M coach Kenzie Hansell’s ear.
“I help Kenzie call the offensive plays during the game,” Perkins said. “In practice, I work with the quarterbacks and help with the offensive plays.”
Working in the press box meant Perkins was the last one to arrive at the celebration on the field in the 31-30 win over Colton, but he was OK with that.
“After we won, it brought back memories of what the kids are feeling and what they are going to go through this week,” he said. “This group of kids is in for a special week.”
Perkins said the team had a good practice Nov. 21.
“They were very excited at practice,” he said. “We tried to tell them just because we are in the championship game, it’s not enough. It’s easy to do that, even as coaches. But you don’t want to fall into that trap and not give it everything you have for one more week.”
