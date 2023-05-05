ATHENA — Preparing for a player like Weston-McEwen’s Genna Robinson isn’t an easy task. A 6-foot-1 middle blocker, Robinson towered over the competition in the Blue Mountain Conference, and made life miserable for her opponents.
Her blocking prowess and ability to pound the ball appealed to Blue Mountain Community College coach Ceanna Larson, who signed Robinson to bring her talents to the Timberwolves.
“She’s an incredibly athletic 6-1,” Larson said. “She is going to do awesome things here. She’s a kid with a lot of potential. I’m excited to see what she can do for us.”
Heppner coach Mindy Wilson, whose team has faced Robinson and Weston-McEwen several times during the past four years, said you really can’t develop a game plan for a player like Robinson.
“You just hit and hope it goes off the block and goes out of bounds,” Wilson said. “You hope to utilize the holes and maybe tip over her. Defensively, you just get down and hope it hits off you without going off your head. She is a hard girl to prepare for. Her arm reach was the same height as our jump. If you can take a 6-1 girl and utilize her, she will help a team tremendously. I’m glad to see she is moving on to play at Blue Mountain.”
Robinson, whose parents Renee and Michael went to BMCC, plans on majoring in pediatric nursing.
“I wanted to play competitive volleyball and go into nursing,” Robinson said. “They have a good nursing program, and Ceanna told me they wanted to have me. That was nice to hear.”
Blue Mountain was one of a handful of schools on the radar for Robinson.
“I went on a recruiting app, where I put my highlights,” she said. “I had schools get a hold of me, some were D2 in Maine, Yakima Valley, Walla Walla Community and Columbia Basin. I went to BMCC first. I felt welcomed. I went to Yakima, and thought BMCC was the spot.”
Robinson attended recruitment day with the Timberwolves, and said she felt at home.
“Right from the time I walked in, there were welcoming faces, and it felt like a family that I could stay with for two years,” she said. “I think BMCC has a good competitive level I can fit in with.”
Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 20 years as head coach of the TigerScots, said the local college is getting a solid player in Robinson.
“Her blocking is the biggest part of her game,” White said. “She has big hands and changes what people do. She can block multiple shots in one possession. I think Blue Mountain will be a good fit for her. Her blocking is solid, but she still needs time to develop the timing on her hitting. If she wants to go on, they will get her ready from there.”
Worth the waitLarson said she first saw Robinson when she was a sophomore and attended a camp.
“It was during COVID and we were trying to do what we could,” Larson said. “The first time I ever saw her, she came to a clinic at Blue Mountain. She impressed me then. I told myself I am going to keep an eye on her. I follow the local teams. She has grown so much.”
Robinson was a second-team Blue Mountain Conference selection as a senior, and earned honorable mention 2A all-state honors. She finished the season with 288 kills and 83 blocks.
She also played basketball, and is a standout softball player. This spring, she is hitting .458 with three doubles, 10 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 12 putouts in center field.
In basketball, she was a first-team Blue Mountain Conference selection. She made 40% of her shots from the floor while averaging seven points, 10 rebounds and two steals a game.
While she is a successful three-sport athlete, her heart lies with volleyball.
“Whenever it came time for basketball or softball, I dreaded going to practice,” she said. “It just felt good to be at volleyball practice.”
Robinson’s volleyball career started in middle school, without much fanfare.
“In middle school, I was always on the lowest team and that hurt my confidence,” she said. “I was always the tallest in my grade. In high school, I was immediately put on JV. Coach White brought up my confidence and made me a better player.”
A player that Larson is ecstatic to have on her team.
“It’s exciting when we can get a super talented local kid to stay and represent Eastern Oregon,” Larson said.
