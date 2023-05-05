W-M v Irrigon volleyball
Weston-McEwen’s Genna Robinson blocks against Irrigon on Oct. 1, 2022. Robinson has signed to play at Blue Mountain Community College.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

ATHENA — Preparing for a player like Weston-McEwen’s Genna Robinson isn’t an easy task. A 6-foot-1 middle blocker, Robinson towered over the competition in the Blue Mountain Conference, and made life miserable for her opponents.

Her blocking prowess and ability to pound the ball appealed to Blue Mountain Community College coach Ceanna Larson, who signed Robinson to bring her talents to the Timberwolves.

