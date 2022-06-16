ATHENA — When Mark Stoicheff called Madison Shell to let her know she’d been selected to play for Germany at the International Challenge, she didn’t take the call.
“I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a spam call,” Shell said. “I didn’t know the caller ID, so I didn’t answer. I looked up the number and called him back. I had signed up in the fall and they didn’t start calling until February. I’d kind of forgotten about it.”
The recent Weston-McEwen High School graduate will join her Germany teammates in Westminster, Colorado, for the 19-team softball tournament June 24-26 at the Christopher Fields Complex.
“We actually have girls from New York, California and Pennsylvania,” Shell said. “It’s crazy, we are from all over the place. We have had a couple of Zoom meetings as a team. We are still trying to figure out who is who. We are all really excited.”
Shell was brought onto the team as a catcher, and her small-town upbringing appealed to Stoicheff, who hails from Pennsylvania.
“We only ended up with one healthy catcher last year,” Stoicheff said. “When Madison applied, we noticed she was from Eastern Oregon. We were looking for some nice small-town folk. Madison is not the only small-town girl. We have some from Louisiana, and we will have several kids from a village of 1,000 (Dauphin, Pennsylvania) that grew up playing together. We look for chemistry. From her tapes and just talking to her, yep, no doubt, we want this girl.”
It doesn’t hurt to apply
It was by happenstance that Shell found out about the softball tournament.
“The funny thing is, I didn’t know it was a thing until my friend’s dad (Robert Sickels) texted my mom and asked if I had any family born in another country,” Shell said. “I researched what it was and filled out a form.”
Shell’s USA Explosion teammate, Tallulah Sickels of Walla Walla High School, is playing for Spain.
According to the event website, players are eligible for teams if they are born in the United States but have ties to another country, such as a grandparent or great grandparent.
For Shell, her great grandfather on her mom’s side, Hans Werner, Sr., who was born in Sachsen (Saxony), a federal state in eastern Germany.
“He passed away before I got to meet him,” Shell said. “My mom said he was a really cool guy.”
Teams are limited to three players from any one travel team, making for a nice assortment of players.
“The beauty of this event, when things don’t go great in a game, no one gets upset,” Stoicheff said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s nothing like you have ever done before.”
Shell is one of three catchers on the team, but she also can play third base and shortstop.
“I don’t care where I play,” Shell said. “I played a lot of third and short this spring because we had some injuries. This will be an amazing experience.”
In addition to meeting the requirements to play, Shell also has a sterling resumé.
Shell, who has signed to play at Salt Lake Community College in Utah, hit .486 this season for the TigerScots. She had 36 hits, including nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and a team-high 40 RBIs.
Defensively, she had 102 putouts, 31 assists, and had a fielding percentage of .917 in 24 games.
Weston-McEwen (14-10) finished third in Special District 6 with an 8-4 record. The TigerScots won their first state playoff game with a 7-1 win over Lost River. They lost in the second round, 1-0 to Kennedy in eight innings.
Shell and her parents, Rob and Trisha, are going to use the tournament as a mini family vacation, just like they do with her other tournaments.
Germany could play 4-6 games depending on its win-loss record.
“I am super excited,” Shell said. “We get to exchange gifts with the other teams.”
While the exchange gifts are a small token from each country, Shell wants to get her coach something special from Oregon.
“I think he will like that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.