BOARDMAN — The Riverside baseball team was part of a record-setting game Friday, May 6, at Nyssa — and it had nothing to do with its bus breaking down three times, or the Pirates returning home 23 hours after they left.
The Bulldogs and Pirates combined for 66 runs in the second game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader, tying a 45-year-old Oregon record for the most runs in a single game.
Dufur and Cascade Locks combined for 66 runs in 1977 when the Rangers beat the Pirates 63-3.
Riverside’s 30 runs set an Oregon record for most runs by a losing team.
“I was happy,” Riverside coach Tyler Davis said. “After that first game, we were short on pitchers for the day. We tried to extend the arms as much as we could. It was a close game until we had to go to our bench.”
Riverside scored nine runs in the first inning, then gave up 11 to Nyssa.
“With the inexperience, it has been a pretty up and down year,” Davis said. “I was a little worried how they would respond. We hadn’t given up 11 runs in an inning.”
Riverside pitchers combined to throw 291 pitches, and simply ran out of arms down the stretch as the Bulldogs hung on for a 36-30 victory in a game that lasted nearly four hours.
“They did as good as I could have hoped for a bunch of freshmen with little experience.”
Riley Lantis led the Pirates with three doubles, five runs scored and seven RBIs. Will Killion added four hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.
That was just part of the longest day in the life of a Riverside Pirate.
The baseball team left home at 5:30 a.m. and headed out for its 226-mile trip to Nyssa. Their bus broke down 10 miles out of La Grande. With the track team right behind them, a plan was put in motion.
The track team would pick up the baseball team. The track team would be dropped off in Baker City, and another bus would be sent to take it home.
With no under bus storage, all of the track and baseball equipment was stuffed onto the bus. Athletes and coaches were doubled up in seats, and they made the most of it until they got to Baker City.
“When they first told us we were picking up the baseball team, I thought they were joking,” Riverside track coach Vivianna Colin said.
Everything seemed to be running smoothly. The first bus that broke down was fixed and sent to Baker City. When the baseball team finished its marathon day, it loaded up and had plans on stopping in Ontario for dinner.
They didn’t get out of the parking lot.
“We fired up the bus we got from the track team and the bus driver smelled something,” Davis said. “It wasn’t going anywhere. We had to wait for the track team to come and get us.”
The baseball team walked to a convenience store to get something to drink and make a plan. They ended up at the Tex-Mex Express for dinner. It was the only place still open.
“We got to sit down and have a meal together,” Davis said. “It was fun hanging out with this bunch of guys.”
When the track team arrived 3 1/2 hours later, the baseball team was waiting, cell phone lights beaming to lead the way.
“The track team had it worse,” Davis said. “They had an extra four hours added on coming to get us.”
With everything and everyone loaded, the bus headed for home.
You know it can’t end there.
The bus’s warning signal turned on just outside of Baker City. The bus drivers bought a bunch of coolant and got the bus to La Grande, where another bus was waiting for the last leg of the journey home.
“The track team said they don’t want to share a bus with us again,” Davis said. “It was definitely memorable.”
In case you are wondering, Nyssa won the first game of the doubleheader 13-3.
