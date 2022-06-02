HERMISTON — Whitman College wasn’t even on Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky’s radar when she and her mom, Michelle Pasena, attended the Plateau Long Tent event on the school’s Walla Walla campus in April.
A chance meeting of a Whitman student and a professor led to an impromptu campus tour and a trip to the admissions office. Needless to say, Pasena-Littlesky will be attending Whitman in the fall, and will be part of the Blues’ women’s soccer program.
“This has been a crazy, long journey,” the Hermiston senior said. “Throughout my senior year, I told myself I didn’t want to rank schools so I wouldn’t create an emotional attachment.”
Pasena-Littlesky could pretty much get into any school she wanted to with a 3.8 GPA, but she also wanted to continue playing soccer. She had offers from schools as far away as Vermont, and from the local community colleges, but she needed somewhere that also met her academic needs.
“I had to realize the location and my major,” she said. “This is the next part of my life. I had offers to play DI soccer, but I didn’t want my whole life to be soccer. At the DIII level, I can focus on soccer and school.”
With plans to attend Stanford in the future and earn her law degree, Pasena-Littlesky will major in political science at Whitman with a focus on environmental law and psychology.
“It was good to find a good liberal arts school that will build me academically and give me an opportunity to play soccer,” she said.
Scholarship bridges the gap
A year at Whitman carries hefty tuition and fees — nearly $75,000 — but Pasena-Littlesky will have most of that covered with the Sinaata Scholarship, a pell grant and other scholarships.
In recognition of the special relationship between Whitman College and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Sinaata Scholarship is one of the most generous scholarships Whitman offers. It’s renewable for four years.
After Pasena-Littlesky made her visit to the admissions office, admissions director Madison Hollenbeck let Blues soccer coach Michelle Voiland know that a potential player could be coming to school.
“I contacted Lindsey and we had a Zoom call and began our connection,” Voiland said. “It was quite serendipitous. I am excited to have Lindsey joining our program. She brings such incredible energy. Lindsey is an incredible student and person and will fit in really well with the positive culture of our team and the fun, collaborative energy on the Whitman campus.”
Pasena-Littlesky said she felt a connection with Voiland from the start.
“I love Michelle,” she said. “She was a goalkeeper and coached at Oregon State. She gave me a tour of their athletic facilities, they are really nice.”
Whitman is the real winner
The Blues are getting a talented goalkeeper in Pasena-Littlesky, who is a three-time Goalie of the Year — twice with Pendleton in the Intermountain Conference, and this past fall with Hermiston in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
During her senior season with the Bulldogs, she allowed an average of .80 goals a game.
Pasena-Littlesky also helped lead her Three Rivers Soccer Club team to the Washington state title two weeks ago with a 4-0 win over the Washington Rush.
“The Loverchecks (Reilly and Kelsey from Pendleton) play on that team too,” she said. “It helped build a lot of new skills. It’s a good team with good communication. It’s a different environment. It prepared me for this fall.”
The Blues play at the NCAA Division III level in the Northwest Conference. The women’s soccer team finished 2-15-2 overall last season, but that doesn’t concern Pasena-Littlesky.
“That has been my calling,” she said of playing on teams that are in a rebuilding mode. “Playing at PHS and going to Hermiston, I don’t care about rankings or titles, I just want to play and get in the box and protect my team as much as I can when the season comes.”
The Blue have three goalies on their roster, but Pasena-Littlesky is willing to battle for playing time.
“I did ask if I would get to see playing time,” she said. “It’s a great factor to have those three keepers. I have them to give me those insights on soccer and college. I am so ready for this season.”
While Voiland has a good stable of goalies, she’s impressed with what Pasena-Littlesky brings to the pitch.
“I do have three goalkeepers who will all be juniors this fall, so they have an edge when it comes to college experience,” Voiland said. “Lindsey is coming off a fabulous high school and club career. She is a young goalkeeper with an outstanding work ethic and drive. I see Lindsey adding to the competitive spirit of our goalkeeper crew. I am excited to see how Lindsey grows, especially with additional specialized goalkeeper training. She has all the tools physically and mentally to be an outstanding goalkeeper here at Whitman.”
While Pasena-Littlesky has committed to the soccer team, she also enjoys basketball, a sport she has played since grade school.
“I will never forget my senior basketball season,” she said of the Bulldogs making it to the 3A state Elite 8. “The girls were so cool. I have never had that long of a season before. To go to the Elite 8 was so cool. We had good energy and we built each other up. I remember getting to the Tacoma Dome. It was insane, and the student fans were awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.