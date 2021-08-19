MISSION — As a new coach, Weyekin Wildbill just hoped someone showed up for practice on the first day.
The Nixyaawii Community School cross-country team started practice Monday, Aug. 16, and five runners showed up. Wildbill is hopeful that number goes up once school starts.
“I had two girls and three boys the first day,” said Wildbill, who accepted the coaching job Aug. 4. “I do know a lot of the kids, it’s a matter of trust. For a second, it ran across my mind that no one would show up. I did have parents tell me their kids would show up. That was reassuring.”
Wildbill, 26, who works at the Nixyaawii Government Center, said he wasn’t really looking for a coaching job, but when someone told him the job was open, he eagerly applied.
“It’s always been something I wanted to do,” he said. “It was the perfect opportunity. I really missed the sport. No better way to get back into it than coaching.”
Leading the pack for the Golden Eagles is Saint Schimmel, who last year was the first Nixyaawii runner to qualify for the 2A/1A state meet.
Schimmel finished 69th at state in a time of 19 minutes, 57.83 seconds.
“It’s hard to tell from the first practice, but he is motivated,” Wildbill said of Schimmel. “I know his family quite a bit. They have quite the reputation as an athletic family.”
Running is his thing
Wildbill, a 2014 graduate of Pendleton High School, ran cross-country and track for the Bucks.
“I qualified for state with the team in cross-country from my sophomore to senior year (2011-13),” he said. “I was a team captain. We were kinda hiding in Hermiston’s shadow.”
The same thing happened with track.
“I ran the 800, 1,500 and 3,000,” Wildbill said. “I didn’t have such a good time in high school — those Hermiston kids were really fast.”
From Pendleton, Wildbill ran at Clackamas Community College, Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and finally for Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, where he ran for two years.
With the Mountaineer cross-country and track and field teams, Wildbill competed in a number of events. He placed 41st at the CCC Cross Country Championships in 2019, and ran at the national meet in 2020. In 2019, he ran at the CCC Track & Field Championships, placing 14th in the 10K race.
“The 10K was the only race I was pretty decent at,” he said. “Everything always seemed too short for my liking.”
Wildbill has laced up his Brooks running shoes and joined the kids at practice. He figures it’s better to show them what he’s trying to get across than tell them.
“There are a lot of different aspects to consider,” he said. “Running as a pack, challenging them individually. I want to give them a positive outlet. I’m probably in the same shape they are. I have taken time off since college.”
