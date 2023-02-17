EpsonTour_005.jpg
Therese Warner, 21, from Kennewick, hits her first tee shot Sept. 2, 2022, at the Epson Tour's Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton. Wildhorse Resort & Casino on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, announced the event is returning to run Aug. 14-20 at the Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek, near Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic is coming back in 2023.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino on Friday, Feb. 17, announced the Epson Tour event will take place Aug. 14-20 at Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek near Pendleton.

