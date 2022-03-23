PENDLETON — Wildhorse Resort & Casino will host an Epson Tour event Sept. 2-4 at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LGPA.
The Wildhorse Ladies Classic will be the 17th stop on the Epson Tour’s 2022 schedule, welcoming professional female golfers from all over the United States and more than 40 countries from around the world.
The Epson Tour, in its 42nd competitive season, annually awards the top ten players on the season-long “Race for the Card” money list with LPGA Tour membership for the following season.
The main event is preceded by two pro-am tournaments beginning Aug. 31. This is when amateur golfers get to team up with professionals from the Epson Tour to compete in a scramble.
The pro-am also will be at Wildhorse Golf Course.
“Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are excited to showcase and welcome some of the most talented young professional golfers from around the world to our Tribal and local communities,” CEO Gary George said in a news release.
When asked why Wildhorse joined the Epson Tour, George explained, “This event aligns with the tribes’ efforts to provide meaningful opportunities for tribal youth and to grow the game of golf in our region.”
The Epson Tour is hosted by other tribal venues throughout the season, including Circling Raven Golf Club in Idaho and Morongo Golf Club in California.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute fundraiser
The eighth annual Mammoth Cup Golf Tournament, presented by Wildhorse Resort & Casino, will be May 13 at Wildhorse Golf Course.
The scramble format tourney is the premiere fundraiser for Tamástslikt Cultural Institute and an excellent opportunity to play one of the region’s top golf courses.
Foursomes (and singles) can register for the Mammoth Cup through May 6. The entry fee is $95 per person or $380 per foursome (tax-deductible, member discounts apply) and includes green fees, complimentary range balls, tee prize, and sack lunch. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m.
There are several prizes to be won, beverage carts throughout the day, a raffle for merchandise, golf items and rounds and lots of side bets, including a $10,000 hole-in-one, wrong hand putting contest, longest drive and more.
The Mammoth Cup is Tamástslikt’s major fundraising event and is named in recognition of the two mammoth teeth excavated when the Wildhorse Golf Course was being built. Designed by legendary golf architect, John Steidel, Wildhorse Golf Course features 18 holes of spectacular golf, featuring beautiful lakes, long fairways and deep bunkers.
Guardian Care Center fundraiser
Golfers can help children in Umatilla County by teeing off in the Guardian Care Center Charity Golf Tournament on April 30 at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Entry fee for the four-person scramble is $85 per person or $340 per team.
Lunch is at 11 a.m., and there are prizes to be won throughout the day.
The tournament also is looking for event sponsors. For more information, call 541-276-6774, or online at www.guardiancarecenter.org.
Proceeds from the event cover the cost of each child abuse assessment in Umatilla County.
