PENDLETON — Wildhorse Golf Course will host the Oregon Senior Open Invitational for the 19th consecutive year from Tuesday through Thursday, July 27-29.
Defending champion Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club will be looking for his fifth consecutive title. Coston won the title from 2017-20, from 2011-12, and in 2009 and 2007.
Also returning for another chance to hold the champion title once more are PGA Professional Joe Carranza of Overlake Golf & Country Club (2016), PGA Professional Billy Bomar of Prairie Falls Golf Course (2015), PGA Professional Chuck Milne of Vanco Driving Range (2010, 2005), PGA Professional Rob Gibbons of Arrowhead Golf Course (2008), PGA Professional Fred Haney of Tigard, and PGA Professional Steve Stull of Richland, Washington (2001).
Since its induction in 1996, the Senior Oregon Open has grown to be the premier senior golf tournament in the Northwest.
This event draws the best players 50 and older from all over the Pacific Northwest Section.
The Pacific Northwest Section includes 1,100 PGA members and PGA associates in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Western Montana, and Alaska.
The Senior Oregon Open Invitational is one of three major senior championships conducted by the PNW Section.
