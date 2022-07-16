PILOT ROCK — Butch Wilson was humble, generous, a beloved father and coach, and one of the most respected men in Pilot Rock.
The outpouring of support and memories from the community have been touching since his recent passing, something that he would not have wanted.
“It was all about the kids with him,” said former Pilot Rock softball coach Darin Fitzpatrick, who coached with Wilson for the better part of 20 years. “It was a good collaboration of our coaching skills. We always had a lot of fun and taught the girls how to play the game right. He was taken from us way too soon.”
Wilson died Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home in Hermiston. He was 52 and was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to his daughter, Taylor Wilson.
There will be a celebration of life for Wilson at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Pilot Rock softball fields. Everyone is welcome.
“Obviously, I think of him as the best person in the world,” Taylor said. “He has this way about him, where people want to make him proud. You want to do good by him. That’s how he is. You immediately respect him. You look to him for guidance.”
While he was a dedicated coach, Wilson was a journeyman lineman with Pacific Power and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 125. He spent more than 30 years with Pacific Power.
He also was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his younger brother, Jake. He recently moved to Hermiston to be closer to the river to go fishing.
Wilson grew up in California, and moved to Klamath Falls his junior year in high school. He played football and participated in track at Henley High School.
“It wasn’t like he was a star athlete,” Taylor said. “He coached his little brother Jake’s Little League baseball team when he was a sophomore in high school. I was 5 when he started coaching my T-ball team.”
From there, Wilson coached volleyball, softball and basketball at various levels in Pilot Rock.
When Taylor was in the fourth grade, she and her friends wanted to play volleyball. Wilson got a book and gleaned what he could to help the girls. From there, the youth volleyball program was born.
“Volleyball wasn’t his favorite, but he did it for us.,” Taylor said.
Volleyball turned to basketball and softball, where Wilson was in his comfort zone.
Joan Harrison’s daughters Jacki and Ginni played for Wilson, and Harrison kept his basketball book for years.
“I cannot imagine life without him,” Harrison said. “He was always there. My youngest (Ginni) was a bashful girl. He took her under his wing and made her a strong, confident woman. He had such a great sense of humor, he loved crazy music and the girls still listen to it. My girls are just devastated.”
Jacki Harrison shared her feelings for Wilson in a Facebook post.
“I struggle to believe he is really gone,” she wrote. “One of the biggest influences in my entire life, my whole childhood revolved around life with Butch. My heart is shattered, broken and will never be the same. My second dad, my coach, mentor, the rock for all of us.”
Amylee Perrine, a former player and later one of Wilson’s assistant coaches, has known the Wilson family since she was 7 years old.
“There’s a long line of kids in Pilot Rock who got to experience being coached by Butch,” said Perrine, a 2011 Pilot Rock graduate. “He was our coach from the time we were 8 years old until we graduated. He was just always there. He was going to work us hard, but he was going to love you. That was how Butch did his thing.”
Forever a coach
Wilson took over the Pilot Rock girls basketball program at the start of the 2011-12 season after four years of coaching the JV team. He coached the Rockets for six years, winning district titles and taking his team to state.
“Butch was a lot of fun,” said Perrine, who had Wilson as a JV basketball coach. “He was definitely the type of coach who made you want to work your hardest. He would get excited when he needed to. We were well disciplined and he showed us great respect. We went in and got our work done, but he made sure we had fun.”
Wilson also was the assistant softball coach for the Rockets, so he was a daily fixture for Perrine, who went on to play softball at Corban University.
“I got coached by him in softball and basketball, then came back and coached with him,” Perrine said. “I got to help coach his youngest daughter Jacey. She was also one of the first students I had when I started teaching.”
Taylor said some of her fondest memories were playing for her dad.
“He was harder on me in sports and it took me a while to understand that,” she said. “He will never waste breath to help someone who doesn’t want it. If he’s hard on you, he cares.”
Taylor, the oldest of the three Wilson girls — also Brooke and Jacey— got a hefty dose of her dad as a coach, but she and her friends would not change a thing.
“We were the guinea pigs,” she said. “He would try everything on us. By the time Jacey (the youngest) came through, they were amazing. They won two state (softball) titles. He was very humble and very generous. The money he made coaching he put back into the programs. He was very strict with his rules, but very giving.”
Fitzpatrick, who coached the Pilot Rock softball team for nine years, won 2A state titles in 2015 and 2016, and placed second the next two seasons. All with Wilson as one of his assistants.
“Butch was well respected and well liked,” Fitzpatrick said. “The kids put out all they had for him. It’s one of those things you don’t do for money. He was well respected by parents and players. The kids loved him.”
In addition to coaching at the high school, Wilson was a long-time, and successful, softball coach in the Little League system. He took the 14U to regionals, and twice took the 16U teams to regionals with Mike Baleztena and Jason Gibbs.
“He was such a behind-the-scenes guy,” Baleztena said. “I learned everything from Butch. I might have been the manager, but he was right there with me. Those girls were so smart by the time they graduated, they could have coached their own team. He never took credit for anything. Basketball or softball. That’s the way he was. He didn’t need the recognition. He will be missed something fierce.”
Perrine, now the Rockets girls basketball coach, said Wilson was just a phone call away when she needed advice.
“There have been some hard spots being a head coach and I would call him,” she said. “Whether it was trying to get them to run a man defense, or the girls are fighting. He was there no matter what.”
When Wilson’s responsibilities at work changed in 2017, he had to give up coaching basketball and softball, but that did not change the player’s respect for him.
“On the softball field, whenever Butch would just show up, the girls would shape up real fast,” Perrine said. “He always said if you put in a full effort, you will see the rewards.”
For Wilson, that came in 2011, when he was named Pilot Rock’s Man of the Year. The family had to use a little trickery to get him to the ceremony.
“He thought I was getting a scholarship,” Taylor said. “He does not like attention on him.”
