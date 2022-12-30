 Skip to main content
centerpiece
EO Sports Top 10

Winning titles and setting records

Pendleton softball team takes center stage in 2022

From the softball diamond to the golf course, there was no shortage of memorable sports moments. Here are the top 10 for 2022.

EpsonTour_004.jpg
Pendleton native Haley Greb, 23, hits her first tee shot Sept. 2, 2022, at the Epson Tour's Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton.

10. Wildhorse brings LPGA qualifying tournament to Pendleton

Stanfield vs Gevais girls basketball
Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp (21) drives along the baseline. The Stanfield Tigers defeated the Gervais Cougars 49-44 on March 4, 2022, in the consolation round of the OSAA Class 2A state tournament at Pendleton High School.
Umatilla v La Grande Basketball
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) pushes toward the basket Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Vikings 52-48 at Umatilla High School.
SvsN_002.jpg
Stanfield's Zuri Reeser (2) leaps to set the ball Oct. 29, 2022, against Nestucca in a 2A state game at Stanfield High School.
WM8.jpg

Weston-McEwen quarterback Easton Berry runs into the end zone Nov. 19, 2022, in Gresham for the winning touchdown against Colton in the 2A state semifinal game.
Almikar Garcia.jpg

McLoughlin’s Almikar Garcia (7) pushes the ball upfield Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland against Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals. The Pioneers won 3-0.
Cadenas
Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas, top, drops Elijah Reems, of University, on his way to winning the 285-pound title Feb. 12, 2022, at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Region 4 Regional Tournament at Hermiston High School.
220513_teo_sports_mcctrack_1.jpg

Hermiston's Caden Hottman competes in the discus at the Mid-Columbia Conference District Track and Field Championships on May 13, 2022, at Kennison Field. Hottman won the event with a mark of 164-10.
Trevor Nichols

Heppner’s Trevor Nichols sprints toward the finish line to win the 2A/1A boys 5,000 meters at the OSAA State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
220604_teo_sports_pendletonsoftball_1.jpg

Pendleton players hold up the Oregon School Activities Association Class 5A state softball trophy June 4, 2022, after defeating the Wilsonville Wildcats at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

An error occurred