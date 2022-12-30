Winning titles and setting records

From the softball diamond to the golf course, there was no shortage of memorable sports moments. Here are the top 10 for 2022.
10. Wildhorse brings LPGA qualifying tournament to Pendleton
PENDLETON — Gary George always is looking for opportunities to enhance his community.
The CEO at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, and a big golf fan, George was instrumental in bringing an LPGA qualifying tournament to the Pendleton area.
The Wildhorse Ladies Classic, which is an Epson Tour event, was held Sept. 2-4 at Wildhorse Golf Course.
“We have been following the Symetra Tour (now the Epson Tour) for a while,” George said. “Last year, the Circling Raven Casino in Coeur d’Alene brought the event to their place. We went up and checked it out. The cost was something we could afford to do as one of the annual events that we do. I asked to meet with the tournament director.”
Wildhorse signed on two years with an option for a third year. The $200,000 tournament was the 17th stop on the Epson Tour this year.
Daniela Iacobelli carded five birdies and an eagle on the final day of play for an 18-under 198 to win the title and $30,000.
Haley Greb, a 2017 Pendleton grad, was extended a sponsorship exemption to play in the tournament. She did not make the final cut. She shot a two-round 152 and missed the cut by 11 strokes.
9. A trophy of their own
STANFIELD — There are plenty of trophies on display at Stanfield High School, but there were none for girls basketball until March.
The Tigers picked up the sixth-place trophy at the 2A state tournament after losing to Lakeview 48-41 in overtime of the fourth-place game.
“It’s a little bit of solace,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said of the sixth-place trophy. “It’s a good memory for the seniors. For the younger kids, maybe they can come back and do a little better.”
The Tigers (23-7) beat Vernonia 34-31 in the first round of the state playoffs to reach the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.
From there, they lost in the quarterfinals to Salem Academy 49-39, then beat Gervais 49-44 to advance to a trophy game.
8. Umatilla boys basketball team brings home a trophy
UMATILLA — Led by seniors Ulyses Armenta and Oscar Campos, the Vikings (18-10) placed fourth at the 3A state tournament with a 50-47 victory over Eastern Oregon League foe Vale.
“They’ve worked hard all year,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said of his team. “That is the great thing about this time of year, it comes down to who can pull it all together. The fact they could get one (trophy) this year, is special. I’m glad they brought the energy this morning.”
It was the first state trophy for the Vikings since placing sixth in 2001 — when Bow was a senior for the Vikings.
The Vikings beat Santiam Christian 71-61 in the first round of the state playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals.
Umatilla lost to eventual state champion Westside Christian 81-51 in the quarterfinals, then beat Pleasant Hill 44-39 to reach the fourth-place game.
7. Stanfield volleyball reaches new heights
STANFIELD — The Stanfield volleyball team not only picked up its first state win, but the Tigers went on to place fourth at the 2A state tournament.
The Tigers etched a spot in school history on Saturday, Oct. 29, when they beat Nestucca 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
From there, they advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Gaston in five sets. Stanfield beat Oakridge 3-2 to advance to the fourth-place game, where they swept Oakland 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
“That was great,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We started to slip a little bit in the third set. I told them we need to have a fifth-set mentality or we will be in a fifth set again. It’s nice to play as strong as we did in the last match and get it done in three.”
Senior Zuri Reeser was a first-team all-state selection, and a first-team Blue Mountain Conference selection after pounding down 244 kills, recording 311 digs, 33 blocks and 45 service aces.
The Tigers first advanced to state in 1990, then did not earn another trip until 2019. They went again in 2021, but had not won a match until this year.
6. It's a great day to be a TigerScot
ATHENA — The Blue Mountain Conference had a banner season, with Heppner, Umatilla and Weston-McEwen going deep in the playoffs.
The Vikings bowed out in the quarterfinals, while the Mustangs and TigerScots made it to the semifinals. W-M advanced to the championship game with last-second 31-30 win over Colton in the semifinals.
In the title game, the TigerScots fell to Oakland 46-32.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our student athletes,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “What a season. What a joy to represent our community. As a coach, you talk about character. They never gave up. It’s an honor to be the head coach at Weston-McEwen.”
It was the first time W-M had reached the title game since 1996. The TigerScots finished the season 9-3.
“I think a lot of it has to do with how tough our league is,” Hansell said. “We had three in the final eight, and two in the final four.”
The TigerScots opened the playoffs with a 42-6 win over Culver, then beat Lowell 27-21 to reach the semifinals.
5. A dream season
MILTON-FREEWATER — Jose Garcia knew he had a special team this season, and being the only coach the McLoughlin boys soccer program has ever known, he’s the one who would know.
The Pioneers went 16-3 on the season, won the Eastern Oregon League title, and advanced to the 3A/2A/1A state championship game after winning three consecutive playoff games against Umpqua Valley Christian (8-0), Catlin Gabel (2-1) and Riverdale (3-0).
Mac-Hi faced off with Oregon Episcopal in the title game, losing 2-1. It was the first trip to the championship game for the Pioneers since 2009.
“We are a bit young,” Garcia said. “We only have one senior and they had serious playoff experience. Experience wins. The second half, we had them. If we had 10 more minutes we might have tied the game. Sadly, we pressured the ball a little too late. They did a much better job in the second half and trusted themselves. They were more confident.”
The Pioneers scored 95 goals during the season, and only allowed 10. Both were the best by a 3A/2A/1A team this year.
Junior Angel Castillo (42 goals, 15 assists) was named the EOL Player of the Year, and was selected to the all-state first team, along with teammates Giovanni Sandoval, Danny Gonzalez and Almikar Garcia.
Coach Garcia also was honored for his work, being named the EOL and 3A/2A/1A all-state Coach of the Year.
4. A good day to be a Bulldog
HERMISTON — The Hermiston wrestling team, behind two state individual titles, found itself among the elite at the 3A state tournament in February.
Sam Cadenas (285 pounds) and Jaxson Gribskov (182) won state titles, and the Bulldogs placed second in the team standings.
“Everyone contributed,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We are just really happy.”
Gribskov, who had to win five loser-out matches at regionals to earn a trip to state, became the first Hermiston wrestler to win a Washington state title when he won by a 12-4 major decision over Deklen Agloinga of Mead.
“I was literally going there hoping I could get top six or top four and I came out a state champion,” Gribskov said. “First from Hermiston — that’s crazy. You would think there would be others. I was getting pretty fired up before the match. It was awesome, a great environment and great energy.”
Cadenas, who placed third at state at 220 as a sophomore, was ranked No. 1 going into the state. He left no doubt that the ranking was deserved.
Cadenas, who pinned his first three opponents at state, was pushed in the championship match before he came away with a 5-4 decision over Burak Bowers of Bonney Lake.
“I thought he was good, but at the same time I felt like I could have done better,” Cadenas said. “I came out with the win, that’s what matters. I felt like that (No. 1) ranking was meant to say something. I was there for a reason and I showed that today.”
3. Throwing things leads to big things
HERMISTON — Caden Hottman and Bailey Young put the Hermiston track team team on the map this spring.
Hottman placed first in the shot put and discus events at every Mid-Columbia Conference meet this spring. He threw 56 feet, 4 inches in the shot put at the MCC Championships, then broke the school record with a mark of 57-9 at the 3A state meet.
Hottman, who will throw collegiately at Washington State University, also won both events at the prestigious Pasco Invite.
In the discus, he broke his own school record with a toss of 185-8 on March 31, and won the 3A state title in May.
Young had a monster spring in the shot put. After placing second at the Richland jamboree, she never lost another competition. She also won titles at the Pasco Invite and the Oregon Relays.
She shattered the school record at the Oregon Relays with a mark of 46-1 1/2, then bettered her own mark at the Kiwanis Twilight meet with a throw of 46-10. She threw a personal best 47-1 at the MCC Championships.
Young, who is headed to Eastern Washington University, won the 3A state title shot put title with a heave of 46-8 1/4. She also won the state discus title (134-5).
2. Running for gold
HEPPNER — Qualifying for the state cross-country meet is one thing, winning a title is a whole other beast.
Heppner senior Trevor Nichols slayed the competition in November, winning the 2A/1A boys individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Nichols said. “I have been dreaming about it for a long time.”
Nichols is the first Heppner boy to win an individual state title. Teammate Grady Greenwood was second with a time of 16:12.9, and the Mustangs finished third in the team standings with 90 points.
Knappa’s Isaiah Rodriguez led the race from the start, with Nichols and Greenwood right behind.
“I pulled ahead with about three-quarters of a mile to go, and Grady came with,” Nichols said. “Once I got to the track, I increased my cadence. I got comfortable with like 100 meters left.”
Greenwood finished second at the 2A/1A Special District 3 Championships, and Nichols was fourth, securing a trip to state for both.
It was the fourth trip to state for Nichols, who finished 10th as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore, and third his junior year.
Nichols is the first runner from the Columbia Basin to win a state cross-country title since Umatilla’s Fabian Cardenas won 3A/2A/1A titles in 2014-15.
The cross-country gold was added to the gold medal Nichols won in the 800 meters at the 2A state track meet in May.
1. Garton powers Pendleton to 5A softball title
PENDLETON — Locked in a pitcher’s duel from the start with Wilsonville’s Madison Erickson, Pendleton's Sauren Garton struck out 17, including Mary Matthews on four pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Bucks held on for a 2-0 victory on June 4.
“She did what she has been doing all year,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said of Garton. “I had a lot of faith. We were biting our nails, but Sauren had been in command the whole game and we thought she had it in hand.”
It’s the fourth state title for the Bucks, who also won in 2012, 2014 and 2018. Cary has coached all four teams.
“It’s always fun to win,” Cary said. “They did a great job today. They earned it.”
The Bucks, who finished the season 28-2, breezed through the state playoffs, with wins over La Salle Prep (3-1), The Dalles (10-0), and Dallas (4-0) in the semifinals.
Pendleton won the Intermountain Conference title with a 14-1 record. Chloe Taber was named the IMC Player of the Year, while Garton was named the Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row.
Garton, who now is at Utah Tech, pitched 155 1/3 innings, and had a 26-2 record with 18 shutouts. She allowed 47 hits, 14 earned runs and struck out 369. Her ERA was .631. She holds the school records for strikeouts in a single game with 24 in a 3-2 win over La Grande.
Garton also was named the 5A Pitcher, while Cary was named the IMC and 5A Coach of the Year.
In addition to Garton, Taber and infielder Faith Broadfoot earned first-team all-state honors for the Bucks.
