PORTLAND — Inclement weather and city/county-wide state of emergencies in the Portland area delayed the start of the Oregon state wrestling tournament.
The 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys, and the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls tournament were scheduled to begin Thursday morning, Feb. 23, but late Feb. 22, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter in Portland informed the Oregon School Activities Association that its campus would be closed Feb. 23.
The OSAA was able to revamp the tournaments at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys, and the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls tournaments will be one-day events on Feb. 24. Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m.
“We did that same thing a couple of years ago,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said of the one-day format. “At this point, it’s just another tournament. We will wrestle when we can, where we can. The fact that we get to wrestle is the important part.”
The 6A and 5A boys, along with the 6A/5A girls tournament, will be Feb. 25 and 26.
All tickets and parking passes purchased will be honored.
The tournaments Feb. 24 feature Pendleton (4A), Riverside (3A), McLoughlin (3A), Umatilla (3A), Heppner (2A/1A), Irrigon (2A/1A), Echo-Stanfield (2A/1A) and the Irrigon girls (4A/3A/2A/1A).
All of the teams safely made it to Portland on Feb. 22.
The Irrigon and Umatilla teams traveled together and spent Feb. 23 doing a couple of workouts, swimming in the hotel pool, a trip to Washington Square Mall and numerous hands of Uno.
“It has been good in a weird way,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said. “They aren’t on their phones. They are interacting with each other and having fun. It’s good for them.”
Thompson said a big part of the equation was how he would be able to put together a workout.
“No schools are open, so we can’t workout there,” Thompson said. “We are on the sixth floor, and Umatilla is on the fourth floor. We might do some light drilling, some stairs and get a good sweat going. Our superintendent (Matt Combe) has been here for all three schools (Irrigon, Heppner and Riverside), and has made sure we have the comfort level taken care of for the kids.”
For Thompson, the one-day format is the best alternative to a bad situation.
“The OSAA is doing the best they can,” he said. “We wrestle one-day meets all the time. We are just going to go and compete. The same kids and the same referees we have seen all year. We got trained during COVID. We are just happy to make things happen for the kids.”
Umatilla coach Bob Lorence agrees with Thompson.
“I have never been in this situation before, but considering what other options we have, I’d rather get it done than have to come back,” he said.
The Pendleton wrestlers were able to take advantage of a pingpong table at their hotel, as well as a foosball table.
“We’re just letting them be kids,” Hancock said. “It might be a showdown between me and Jack (Lieuallen) in pingpong. It’s good to see the kids be competitive at something else. They are fun to watch.”
The adverse weather also affected the Ione/Arlington and Umatilla boys basketball teams.
Ione/Arlington, which played Feb. 22 at Drain, was able to make it home that night. Coach Dennis Stefani said it was slow going, and they got home about 2:30 am.
Umatilla had planned to stay in Roseburg the night of Feb. 22 after playing Douglas High School in Winston. The Vikings were scheduled to leave at 10 a.m., but were delayed by having to fix a flat tire on one of the coaches’ cars.
Once they got on the road, they detoured through Wilsonville to Estacada to Troutdale, according to coach Scott Bow. He estimated they should be home by 6 p.m., making the trip about 8 hours.
